New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank Selects DebtBook to Modernize Its Debt Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank (“NHMBB”) has selected the firm’s cloud-based Debt Management solution to centralize and unify its debt data management, processes, and reporting.The NH Municipal Bond Bank was created by the New Hampshire state legislature in 1977 to provide local governments in New Hampshire low-cost financing through the municipal bond market. Since its inception, the Bond Bank has provided New Hampshire municipalities with $3.172 billion in tax-exempt bonds.“The New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank is modernizing its internal systems to eliminate operational inefficiencies and reduce risk,” said Tammy J. St. Gelais, Executive Director at the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank. “Having a platform that centralizes our debt information will be a game changer for our team, allowing us to better serve New Hampshire municipalities.”Using DebtBook’s Debt Management solution will allow the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank to increase operational efficiencies and minimize risk by centralizing data in a cloud-based system. With DebtBook, the NHMBB will be able to track debt schedules, issuance details, and historical changes, including refundings and defeased debt. It will also allow the NHMBB to actively manage its continuing disclosure obligations, prepare year-end financial disclosures, and easily share all debt related information internally and with external stakeholders. And with DebtBook’s Sizing tool, the NHMBB team can easily structure, compare, and analyze financing options in the platform.“Helping organizations, like the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank, unify their data, improve operational efficiencies, reduce risk and drive better outcomes for their communities is exactly what our Debt Management solution was built for” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “With better tools, we believe the New Hampshire Bond Bank can achieve better outcomes for the local governments and people they serve.”About The New Hampshire Municipal Bond BankThe Bond Bank was created in 1977 by an Act of the New Hampshire Legislature, RSA:35-A, is a public body corporate and politic and is constituted as an instrumentality exercising public and essential governmental functions of the State. The Bond Bank was established to issue bonds for the purpose, among other things, of providing funds to enable it to lend money to counties, cities, towns, school districts or other districts (the governmental units) within the State of New Hampshire. The provision of funds is accomplished by the direct purchase from such governmental units of their bonds, notes or evidence of debt payable from taxes, charges for services or assessments. For more information, please visit www.nhmbb.org About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

