AlgometRx Part of Collaboration Selected to Receive $ 8.1 Million Award from ARPA-H’s Sprint for Women’s Health

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlgometRx , as part of a collaboration led by Children’s National Research Institute and with Johns Hopkins, has been selected by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) as an awardee of the Sprint for Women’s Health , to address critical unmet challenges in women’s health, champion transformative innovations, and tackle health conditions that uniquely or disproportionately affect women.The team will receive $8.1 million in funding over two years through the Sprint for Women’s Health launchpad track for later-stage health solutions.Currently, pain is initially assessed through subjective reporting of symptoms and graded on a visual analog scale to assess severity. These scales do not indicate the type of pain and serve as a measure of intensity but do little to discern the various elements that come to bear on an individual’s perception of pain.Further, the subjective nature of the report is vulnerable to dismissal or “interpretation” by clinicians. This is especially problematic for women given their disproportionate experience of chronic pain conditions.Our novel technology has the potential to fundamentally transform the care of pain in women by enabling a mechanistic approach to management of pain and associated symptoms. The fundamental impact of our innovative technology is to shift the current paradigm from subjective to objective measures of pain and associated symptoms in real-time.“AlgometRx is thrilled to be a part of such an incredible initiative,” said Kevin Jackson, Chief Operating Officer of AlgometRx. “AlgometRx, along with our collaborators at Children’s National and Johns Hopkins, will use this opportunity to further the development of our exciting technology for the objective assessment of pain with an emphasis on conditions that disproportionately impact women.”ARPA-H sought solutions within six topics of interest in women’s health, and received an unprecedented response of submissions. ARPA-H launched the Sprint for Women’s Health in February, with First Lady Jill Biden announcing the funding as the first major deliverable from the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.The ARPA-H Sprint for Women’s Health is conducted in collaboration with the Investor Catalyst Hub of ARPANET-H, the agency’s nationwide health innovation network that connects people, innovators, and institutions to accelerate better health outcomes for everyone. Children’s National, AlgometRx and Johns Hopkins will work with an ARPA-H Program Manager and the ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub over two years to develop their proposed solution, receiving milestone-based payments aligned to research activities and performance objectives.The ARPA-H launchpad program accelerates transformative health solutions’ path to impact by providing funding and market transition support. As a launchpad performer, our team will also work with an Entrepreneur-in-Residence and participate in Launchpad Accelerator, which includes customized curriculum, virtual events, and in-person workshops to support performer market transition.About AlgometRxAlgometRx, Inc. is a medical device startup, spun out from Children’s National Hospital in 2015, by pediatric anesthesiologist Julia Finkel, MD. The current standard of care for pain assessment uses subjective scales such as the Visual Analog Scale. This approach is mechanism agnostic and fails to classify the pain’s etiology or help guide a specific intervention. Pain is often treated empirically, with drugs being used in a trial-and-error fashion leading to lack of efficacy, increased healthcare costs, unnecessary side effects, tolerance, and abuse—all pointing to the need for more objective assessment and better monitoring of the impact of analgesics. The AlgometRx Nociometerenables a fundamental paradigm shift in pain assessment and analgesic prescribing. Our novel technology characterizes pain type, intensity and can assess the pharmacodynamic impact of analgesics.

