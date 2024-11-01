South Beach Wellness Center Expands to Lutz/Wesley Chapel, Providing Premier Health Solutions for Perimenopausal Women

Maribel Dixon, MSN, APRN FNP-C Maribel Dixon, MSN, APRN FNP-C EvexiPEL Certified EvexiPEL Certified

South Beach Wellness Center Expands to Lutz/Wesley Chapel, Offering Comprehensive Solutions for Perimenopausal Health and Women's Wellness

We are excited to expand our services to the Lutz and Wesley Chapel area. This new location allows us to bring our holistic approach to women’s wellness closer to home for many in the community.” — Maribel Dixon, MSN, APRN, FNP-C

LUTZ, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many women experience unwanted changes in body composition during perimenopause , the transitional phase leading up to menopause . This change, triggered by shifting hormone levels, can feel frustrating and overwhelming for women who are already navigating the physical and emotional challenges of midlife. Now, with the opening of their new location in the Lutz/Wesley Chapel area, South Beach Wellness Center is making it easier than ever for women in the Greater Tampa Bay region to access their premier wellness services. Specializing in Direct Primary Care (DPC), Health-Centered Management Solutions, Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), and Nutrition Therapy, South Beach Wellness Center is here to help women regain control of their health and wellness.Why Does Perimenopause Cause Changes In Body Composition?Perimenopause, the period leading up to menopause, causes fluctuations in key hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. These changes can slow metabolism, reduce muscle mass, and increase fat storage, particularly around the abdomen. Coupled with factors like stress, poor sleep quality, and age-related loss of muscle mass, many women find it harder to maintain their body composition, despite their best efforts with diet and exercise.Additionally, insulin resistance can develop during perimenopause, making it more difficult for the body to regulate blood sugar levels. This can lead to increased cravings for sugary foods and carbohydrates, further contributing to changes in body composition.How South Beach Wellness Center Can HelpAt South Beach Wellness Center, they recognize that changes in body composition during perimenopause are not just about lifestyle choices—it’s a complex hormonal shift that requires personalized care. Their new Lutz/Wesley Chapel location offers women a local and convenient option to access their evidence-based, comprehensive solutions for managing the effects of perimenopause and beyond.Direct Primary Care (DPC):Their DPC model offers women unlimited access to personalized care without the red tape of traditional insurance. This allows them to focus on each patient’s unique needs, addressing the root causes of changes in body composition through individualized plans.Health-Centered Management Solutions:Their Health-Centered Management Solutions are tailored to help women combat perimenopausal changes in body composition with strategies such as nutritional counseling, customized exercise plans, and clinically validated treatment options when needed. They help women understand their bodies better and provide ongoing support for long-term success.Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) with EvexiPEL Patented Pellets:Hormonal imbalances are at the core of perimenopausal changes in body composition, which is why BHRT is one of their most effective treatments. South Beach Wellness Center specializes in Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy using EvexiPEL's patented pellet system, which delivers a steady and consistent dose of hormones, helping to restore hormonal balance, improve metabolism, and enhance energy levels. This innovative therapy not only helps with health management but also improves mood, sleep, and overall well-being.Nutrition Support Services:Proper nutrition and vitamin balance are key to managing overall health during perimenopause. Their nutrition support services are designed to address nutrient deficiencies that often arise during this stage of life, boosting metabolism and energy levels while supporting overall wellness.“We are excited to expand our services to the Lutz and Wesley Chapel area,” said Maribel Dixon, MSN, APRN, FNP-C. “This new location allows us to bring our holistic approach to women’s wellness closer to home for many in the community. Changes in body composition don’t have to be a part of your menopause journey or the result of hormonal imbalances. Every woman has the power to take control of her body and embrace her healthiest and most confident self.”For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.southbeachwellness.com or call (813) 592-1845 in Lutz, FL.About South Beach Wellness Center:South Beach Wellness Center is dedicated to providing personalized, comprehensive medical care in a welcoming environment, now serving the Greater Tampa Bay area, including Lutz, Wesley Chapel, and more. Their experienced team offers a range of services, such as primary care, hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), diagnostic testing, and preventative screenings, using the latest technology for accurate treatment. They are committed to supporting your health and well-being with compassionate, patient-centered care every step of the way. By offering customized solutions that target the underlying causes of changes in body composition during perimenopause, South Beach Wellness Center empowers women to take charge of their health and feel their best through this pivotal life transition.Maribel Dixon is a bilingual, board-certified family nurse practitioner with a Master's in Nursing from South University, where she was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau. With over a decade of experience in the Tampa Bay area, she has expertise in chronic disease management, internal medicine, and patient-centered care. Maribel has also taught registered nurses and precepted nurse practitioners. She is dedicated to empowering her patients, involving them in their care, and providing comprehensive, individualized treatment, from routine check-ups to preventative care in Tampa and Lutz.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.