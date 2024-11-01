Energy Systems Group Receives 2024 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award for Excellence in Veteran Hiring and Retention

NEWBURGH, Ind., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Systems Group (ESG), a leading provider of sustainable infrastructure and energy services, is proud to announce it has received the Platinum Medallion Award in the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Program, awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su. This prestigious recognition honors ESG’s ongoing commitment to recruiting, hiring, and developing veterans and transitioning service members. ESG has now achieved Medallion recognition for the second consecutive year.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program is the only federal program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. ESG was among an elite group of companies across the country awarded Platinum status, representing a strong commitment to building a workforce enriched by the skills and experiences of former military personnel.

“We are honored to receive the prestigious 2024 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award,” said Steve Craig, President of Energy Systems Group. “We are committed to engaging and employing veterans and service members across ESG. Their skills, leadership, and resilience are invaluable to our team, and together, we’re building a dedicated workforce that reflects the values of service to our country.”

Supporting Veterans Beyond Recruitment

Since its founding in 1994, ESG has welcomed many veterans and active-duty reservists to its team, including new hires from the Navy, Air Force, and Army. ESG’s support for veterans goes beyond hiring: initiatives include the formation of an employee-led Veteran & Military Resource Group (VMRG), which provides veterans and military members with leadership training and development resources. Through VMRG, ESG offers a forum for veterans to connect, grow, and contribute their unique strengths to ESG’s mission.

Joe Simonelli, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.), ESG’s Department of Defense Engagement Executive and a 2024 finalist for the National Veterans Council’s Distinguished Service Awards, emphasized the impact of ESG’s support for veterans: “Joining ESG has been a seamless transition from military service to a career where my values align with the company’s mission. ESG’s commitment to veterans isn’t just about recruitment; it’s about creating pathways for professional growth and leadership that allow us to continue serving in meaningful ways.”

ESG’s commitment to veterans is integral to its identity as an employer of choice for veterans entering civilian careers. The range of perspectives, technical expertise, and resilience veterans bring strengthens ESG’s team and deepens its commitment to providing top-tier energy solutions across the nation.

About Energy Systems Group

Energy Systems Group (ESG) is a leading sustainable energy solutions provider specializing in energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency, and infrastructure improvement solutions in the government, education, healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors. Energy Systems Group also offers a full range of sustainable infrastructure solutions, including waste-to-energy, distributed generation, and renewable energy.

For information about ESG careers and how veterans can bring their unique backgrounds to a mission-driven organization, visit EnergySystemsGroup.com/careers.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on January 31, 2025. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

