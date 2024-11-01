The Royal Canadian Legion names Canada’s 2024 National Silver Cross Mother

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is honoured to name Mrs. Maureen Anderson of Oromocto, New Brunswick, as this year’s National Silver Cross Mother. Maureen will symbolize all Silver Cross Mothers when she places a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Remembrance Day.

“We honour Maureen and her family’s tremendous sacrifice,” says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President. “Her presence comforts all Silver Cross Mothers and families, her strength gives us all strength to accept her great loss, and her story reminds us to never forget.”

Mrs. Anderson’s two sons, Ron and Ryan, were both members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and both were Army Sergeants.

Ron Anderson served on several tours of duty overseas, twice in Afghanistan. On one of those missions, he jumped into action under dangerous circumstances to save the life of a child. Upon his return from that country however, he was never the same, and later took his own life. Sgt. Ryan Anderson also served on tours of duty overseas, once in Afghanistan and alongside his brother. He too, became a different person and later passed away.

Both men served with the Royal Canadian Regiment and each brother was being treated for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before passing.

Read more about Mrs. Anderson and her sons at Legion.ca.

The National Silver Cross Mother acts on behalf of all Canadian mothers and families who have lost a son or daughter in the line of service. From November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025, Mrs. Anderson will be part of several events honouring Canada’s fallen.

The Memorial Cross - more commonly referred to as the Silver Cross - was introduced on December 1, 1919. It is a symbol of personal loss and sacrifice on behalf of widows and mothers who lose a child on active duty, or whose death is later attributed to such duty.

The Royal Canadian Legion receives nominations for the National Silver Cross Mother role from Provincial Commands and individual Canadians each year. The final recipient is chosen by a Dominion Command selection committee.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With over 260,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Mrs. Maureen Anderson National Silver Cross Mother 2024 Sergeant Ron Anderson National Silver Cross Mother’s son Sergeant Ryan Anderson National Silver Cross Mother’s son

