Brown & Brown, Inc. completes the acquisition of Quintes Holding B.V.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (the “Company”) today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of the insurance operations of Quintes Holding B.V.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this proposed acquisition. Examples of forward-looking statements regarding the acquisition described in this press release include statements regarding the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition, the impact of the proposed acquisition, required regulatory approvals, and the expected timing of the completion of the proposed acquisition. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, the risk that regulatory or other approvals required for the proposed acquisition may be delayed or not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated that could require the exertion of management’s time and resources or otherwise have an adverse effect on Brown & Brown, the possibility that certain conditions to the consummation of the proposed acquisition will not be satisfied or completed on a timely basis and accordingly the proposed acquisition may not be consummated on a timely basis or at all. uncertainty as to Brown & Brown’s expected financial performance following completion of the proposed acquisition, risks related to the integration of the acquired operations, business and assets into Brown & Brown, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or issues arising from, the integration of the acquired operations into Brown & Brown, the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with the completion and/or integration of the proposed acquisition, the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed acquisition, disruption from the announcement, pendency and/or completion of the proposed acquisition or the integration of the acquired business, including potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships with customers, employees, suppliers or regulators, making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships, competitive responses to the proposed acquisition, and uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed acquisition and the ability of each party to consummate the proposed acquisition. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.