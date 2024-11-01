Submit Release
Government Communications on collection of media accreditation for eThekwini Presidential Imbizo

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo taking place on the 8th of November 2024, at eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality are advised to collect accreditation as follows:

Venue: uMnini Thusong Community Centre, N2, Danganya, Luthuli, KZN

Day One: Tuesday, 05 November 2024
                    09h00 - 18h00

Day Two: Wednesday, 06 November 2024
               09h00 -18h00

Day Three: Thursday, 07 November 2024
                   09h00 - 20h00

Day Four: Friday, 08 November 2024
                 08h00 - 10h00

The Imbizo is scheduled to take place at uMnini Sportfield, Ward 98, Umgababa eThekwini Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Province.

NB: Members of the media are advised that a positive form of identification will be required when collecting accreditation. This may be in the form of an ID, Driver’s license, passports, press cards or a letter from the editor confirming assignment to cover the event.

For more information regarding accreditation contact: 

Vanessa Mokaila 
Cell: 072 344 5304

Enquiries: 

William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 7147

