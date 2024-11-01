Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the third quarter of 2024

MACAU, November 1 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average daily wage of construction workers increased by 2.3% quarter-on-quarter to MOP767 in the third quarter of 2024. After discounting the effect of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers (92.9) went up by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, the price index of construction materials for residential buildings edged down by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter to 123.9.

Analysed by main occupation, the average daily wages of fire service mechanics (MOP861) and water / gas pipe installers (MOP868) grew by 7.8% and 7.7% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the wages of plant operators (MOP828), concrete formwork carpenters (MOP814) and structural iron erectors (MOP787) decreased by 5.4%, 3.1% and 2.8% respectively.

As regards construction materials, the average price of spiral & round reinforcing steel bars (MOP5,349 per tonne) dipped further by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, and that of concrete (MOP1,084 per cubic metre) decreased slightly by 0.2%. Among the sub-indices, the price indices of electric wires and steel dropped by 2.4% and 2.1% respectively, while the price index of glass went up by 9%.