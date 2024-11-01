Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the third quarter of 2024
MACAU, November 1 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average daily wage of construction workers increased by 2.3% quarter-on-quarter to MOP767 in the third quarter of 2024. After discounting the effect of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers (92.9) went up by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, the price index of construction materials for residential buildings edged down by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter to 123.9.
Analysed by main occupation, the average daily wages of fire service mechanics (MOP861) and water / gas pipe installers (MOP868) grew by 7.8% and 7.7% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the wages of plant operators (MOP828), concrete formwork carpenters (MOP814) and structural iron erectors (MOP787) decreased by 5.4%, 3.1% and 2.8% respectively.
As regards construction materials, the average price of spiral & round reinforcing steel bars (MOP5,349 per tonne) dipped further by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, and that of concrete (MOP1,084 per cubic metre) decreased slightly by 0.2%. Among the sub-indices, the price indices of electric wires and steel dropped by 2.4% and 2.1% respectively, while the price index of glass went up by 9%.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.