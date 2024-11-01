SINGAPORE, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of global onchain technology company OKX, has issued updates for November 1, 2024.

OKX Ventures Report: Industry Financing Surpasses $3 Billion in Q2 2024 as Digital Asset Market Evolution Continues

OKX Ventures, in collaboration with Hashed and Animoca Digital Research, today published comprehensive research highlighting robust industry growth, with Q2 2024 financing exceeding $3 billion - representing a 28% quarter-over-quarter increase. This surge in investment signals growing confidence in the future of the digital asset industry.

The research, part of OKX Ventures' "Crypto Evolution Series," reveals significant structural changes in the current market cycle. Unlike previous cycles, the market is seeing increasing integration with traditional finance, evidenced by the successful launch of BTC and ETH ETFs and the rise of Real-World Assets (RWAs).

The research identifies several key market drivers shaping the current cycle:

• Significant improvements in blockchain infrastructure - including Layer 2 solutions like Polygon zkEVM and StarkNet - and high-performance public blockchains

• Enhanced user accessibility through gaming (with titles like Pixels seeing over 200,000 daily active users), social applications and the emergence of Telegram-based platforms like Unibot

• Integration of AI applications (such as DeepMind's GNoMe and Friend.tech's social trading platform) and account abstraction technology lowering user entry barriers

Looking ahead, the research highlights two critical areas for industry development: the sustainability of technological innovation and the importance of educational outreach. While the user base for digital assets is expanding rapidly, the research notes that broader understanding of blockchain technology and its applications remain a key challenge to address.

To read the full research report, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here.

