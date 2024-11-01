Hometown Hero Honors Veterans with $60,000 Donation to Support Texas VFW

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hometown Hero , the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, will present officers from the Texas Department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) with a $60K donation to help the organization continue its mission of providing essential resources and assistance for veterans.

WHEN: November 4, 2024 at 1 p.m. WHERE: Texas VFW Headquarters (8503 North Interstate 35, Austin, Texas 78753). WHAT: The ceremony will include remarks from Hometown Hero executives, Texas VFW leadership and local veterans, as well as a formal check presentation and group photo opportunities. WHY: Hometown Hero donates a portion of its profits to veteran-focused organizations that provide vital support, resources and care to veterans in need. The company also provides year-round discounts for active and retired military service members for its premium line of hemp-derived and cannabidiol-based products, which are increasingly being used by veterans as an alternative to opioids. Visit here to learn more about how Hometown Hero is supporting veterans.

“Supporting our veterans is at the heart of everything we do at Hometown Hero," said Lukas Gilkey, cofounder of Hometown Hero and a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. "This donation to the Texas VFW Foundation is our way of giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. As we celebrate Veterans Day, we’re honored to help provide the resources and support veterans need, and we look forward to continuing this mission in every way we can."

About Hometown Hero

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hometown Hero manufactures and distributes a variety of hemp-derived products, such as Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, CBD, CBDA + CBGA, among others. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit https://hometownhero.com/ or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

About the Texas VFW

The Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is a statewide organization committed to advocating for and supporting veterans who have served in overseas conflicts. With 288 posts and 60,000 members across Texas, the organization provides vital resources to veterans, such as access to healthcare, benefits assistance and educational programs. More information can be found by visiting https://www.texasvfw.org .

