Media Advisory and Interview Opportunity: Movember Joins Forces with Jon Montgomery on a Moustache Mission for Men’s Health





TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s Movember 1 and Canada’s hairiest campaign is back to raise awareness, education and important funds for men’s health. This year, Olympian and award-winning television host, Jon Montgomery, shaved down his Moustache and launched it on a solo mission to the edge of the stratosphere. View and download visual assets from the mission here.

WHO: Jon Montgomery, Movember and their world record-setting Moustache.

WHAT: Jon will be in Toronto and available for media interviews to discuss the Moustache Mission, why he teamed up with Movember to make a difference for men’s health and how Canadians can participate to support the cause this Movember.

Todd Minerson, Country Director at Movember Canada is also available to speak about this partnership, the work Movember does, how Canadians can get involved.

WHEN:

Jon Montogomery is available today (Friday, November 1 st ) until 12 pm EST.

) until 12 pm EST. Todd Minerson is readily available to accommodate any media requests.

WHY: Our fathers, partners, brothers, co-workers and friends – all men – are facing a health crisis, yet it’s rarely talked about. Men are dying too young. We can’t afford to stay silent.

On average, Canadian men will die 4 years earlier than women and for reasons that are largely preventable, meaning it doesn’t have to be this way.

In Canada, 1 in 8 men will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis during their lifetime, and over 217,000 men are currently living with or beyond the disease.

Testicular cancer strikes early and is the most common cancer among young Canadian men aged 15-40. While the survival rate is greater than 95%, the long-term treatment-related side effects mean quality of life is severely compromised.

Globally, on average, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day. The rate of male suicides is alarmingly high in Canada where 3 out of 4 suicides are by men.

About Movember

Twenty-one years ago, a bristly idea was born in Melbourne, Australia, igniting a movement that would transcend borders and change the face of men’s health forever. The movement, known as Movember, united people from all walks of life – sparking billions of important conversations, raising vital funds, and shattering the silence surrounding men’s health issues.

Since 2003, this trailblazing charity has challenged the status quo, shaken up men’s health research, and transformed the way that health services reach and support men. Thanks to their global network of supporters, they have raised over $1.3 billion for men’s health. These critical funds have powered more than 1,300 men’s health projects worldwide, from pioneering biomedical research to developing some of the largest prostate cancer registries globally. Since taking on mental health and suicide prevention in 2006, Movember has advocated for the early recognition of mental health issues and improved clinician responses to men in distress. By fostering better social connections and educating men and their supporters, Movember hopes to ensure that more men know how to act when mental health challenges arise.

Movember is committed to advancing new research, cutting-edge treatments, and healthy behaviours, and advocating for inclusive, gender-responsive healthcare that caters to the unique needs of men, women, and gender-diverse individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. In doing so, they hope to forge a future where barriers to healthy living are overcome, stigmas are removed, and where everyone has an equal opportunity to live a long, healthy life. By improving men’s health, we can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society.

To learn more, please visit Movember.com

Movember Moustache Mission 2024 Movember partnered with Olympic Gold Medalist and award-winning television host, Jon Montgomery to send his moustache to space to raise awareness for men's health.

