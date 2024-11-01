International Relations and Cooperation on African Nuclear Weapons Free Zone Treaty

South Africa welcomes the convening of the Sixth Conference of States Parties to the African Nuclear Weapons Free Zone Treaty (Pelindaba Treaty)

South Africa welcomes the convening and the outcome of the Sixth Conference of States Parties (CSP) to the African Nuclear Weapons Free Zone Treaty (Pelindaba Treaty) held from 24 to 25 October 2024 at the Headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

States Parties to the Treaty reaffirmed their commitment to the Pelindaba Treaty and noted with concern recent events and actions that have negatively affected the operations of the Secretariat and the work of the African Commission on Nuclear Energy (AFCONE). They resolved to take the necessary measures to prevent such challenges in the future and strengthen cooperation among themselves and between the Treaty structures.

States Parties reaffirmed the decision taken by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on 30 July 2024 to dismiss the former Executive Secretary, Mr Enobot Agboraw. They decided that a recruitment process to appoint a new Executive Secretary of AFCONE should commence urgently.

Furthermore, States Parties noted the difficult task of the Government of South Africa, as the Host Country, to implement the decision by the African Union Commission Chair regarding the dismissal of the former Executive Secretary and confirmed that no dispute exists between AFCONE and South Africa as the Host Country. The Conference expressed appreciation to South Africa for its continued cooperation and support and for hosting the AFCONE Headquarters.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) trusts that the pronouncement of the sixth CSP outcomes, as well as the dismissal by the High Court of South Africa (Gauteng Division: Pretoria) on 18 September 2024, of the urgent application brought by Mr Enobot Agboraw, against the Department regarding the withdrawal of his diplomatic immunities and privileges following termination of Mr Agboraw’s employment contract as Executive Secretary of the AFCONE Secretariat, will effectively dispel the unfounded and false allegations in recent media reports against officials in the Department who have been carrying out their official responsibilities.

South Africa remains fully committed to the Pelindaba Treaty and achieving its objectives, including the establishment of an effective, impartial and professional Secretariat of AFCONE that can execute its mandate satisfactorily in promoting the peaceful application of nuclear energy on the African Continent.

South Africa will continue to work with all States Parties to the Pelindaba Treaty to prevent any further reputational, operational and financial damage to AFCONE and its Secretariat and to restore its credibility in the interest of the African Continent.