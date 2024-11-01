Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Spain to Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, November 1 - To His Excellency, Mr. Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties and the destruction caused by the severe floods in the Valencia region.

In light of this tragedy, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you,...

31 October 2024, 19:07