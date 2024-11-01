Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,001 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Spain to Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, November 1 - To His Excellency, Mr. Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties and the destruction caused by the severe floods in the Valencia region.

In light of this tragedy, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you,...

31 October 2024, 19:07

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Spain to Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more