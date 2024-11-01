VEON Files its Dutch Annual Report with Audited Financial Statements for Year Ended 31 December 2023

Amsterdam and Dubai, 1 November 2024 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator, (“VEON” or the “Company” or together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), announces that today it has filed its 2023 Dutch Annual Report, including audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and with Part 9 of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code (the “Statutory Financial Statements”), with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (“AFM”). A copy of the Company’s 2023 Dutch Annual Report can be found on the Financial Results section of VEON website at https://www.veon.com/investors/#tab-item-104 .

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

Contact information

VEON

Group Director of Investor Relations

Faisal Ghori

ir@veon.com

