IAM continues to organise multiple animal protection activities in November to promote animal adoption

MACAU, November 1 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and animal protection groups will continue to organise multiple activities in November, including the “Sharing Talk on Adoption of Dogs and Cats” and the “Talk on Health and Veterinary Care of Cat Breeds” with the theme of Ragdoll. In addition, the “Pet Preparatory Class – Pet Information Station” will tour different neighbourhoods to continuously promote the concepts of animal epidemic prevention and protection, adoption and being a responsible owner. Members of the public are welcome to participate in the activities.

Talk on health and veterinary care to explain common diseases of cat breeds

IAM and animal protection groups will jointly organise a talk on health and veterinary care with the theme of Ragdoll at the “Laika Land” pet space on 3 November. Veterinary surgeons from IAM will explain the common diseases, clinical symptoms, treatment methods, etc. of cat breeds, enabling owners to learn about the characteristics of their own pets and develop the awareness of prevention and healthcare as early as possible, so as to reduce the pets’ chances of diseases and provide the pets with better control of the disease conditions. Interested parties can register for participation through the various social media platforms of the Everyone Stray Dogs Macau Volunteer Group. Owners can bring their cats to the talk and communicate with the team of veterinary surgeons from IAM on site, and the cats must be properly placed in a cage or led with a leash. In the past, IAM also co-organised talks on health and veterinary care with animal protection groups on the themes of domestic cats, British Shorthair, Tang Dog and various dog breeds, which have been well received by the participants.

Online game prize collection, adoption enquiry and rabies vaccination service newly added

The “Pet Preparatory Class – Pet Information Station” activity will take place at the plaza of the Student Activity Centre of the University of Macau on 14 November. There will be game booths, hand painting and exhibition activities on site, and 40 lucky draw winners will receive MOP200 worth of food vouchers. The services of adoption enquiry and vaccination against rabies are newly added on site. Owners can make a booking through the “Online Booking System” of IAM (https://app.iam.gov.mo/iambooking) in advance and bring their dogs to the activity venue for vaccination against rabies.

In addition, those who have participated in the “Pet Preparatory Class – Pet Information Station” online game activity organised by IAM between 29 October and 7 November this year can collect a souvenir on site with the screenshot of the game they participated in. The souvenirs are limited and are available while stocks last.

Participate in adoption talks to interact with dogs and cats

The dogs and cats for adoption in the Municipal Kennel are mainly mixed breed dogs and domestic shorthair cats. Due to their genetic diversity, they have a stronger physique, easier adaptability to the local conditions, which make them suitable for adoption as pets. IAM will organise two sessions of “Sharing Talk on Adoption of Dogs and Cats” in the Municipal Kennel in Avenida do Almirante Lacerda in Macao on 30 November from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. respectively. Those who are interested in adoption are welcome to register for participation. The activity includes a visit of the Municipal Kennel to enable participants to interact with the dogs and cats for adoption. From now on, the public can register for participation via Macao One Account free of charge. For details of the activities, the public can browse the Macao Animal Health Control Website at https://www.iam.gov.mo/canil.