Gluckstein Lawyers Ranked by Best Law Firms™- Canada in 2025

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gluckstein Lawyers is proud to announce its recognition in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms™ - Canada, highlighting the firm’s unwavering commitment to legal excellence. Ranked as a Tier 1 firm both nationally and regionally, Gluckstein has established itself as a leader in the legal industry, earning this distinguished accolade.Esteemed law firms are recognized in three tiers, celebrating their exceptional practice and widespread influence on both national and local stages. Achieving a tier designation is a testament to the dedication and reputation these firms have built over time. We’re thrilled to share that Gluckstein Lawyers has earned the following notable rankings in the 2025 Best Law Firms™ - Canada:National Tier 1 - Medical NegligenceNational Tier 1 - Personal Injury LitigationRegional Tier 1 - Ottawa - Personal Injury LitigationRegional Tier 1 - Toronto - Medical NegligenceRegional Tier 1 - Toronto - Personal Injury LitigationFounded by Bernard Gluckstein, a prominent figure in personal injury law for over sixty years, Gluckstein Lawyers has built a reputation as one of Canada’s most respected law firms. Under the leadership of his son, Charles Gluckstein, the firm has expanded its partnerships with notable personal injury lawyers across Ontario, including Nicholson Gluckstein in Ottawa, Rastin Gluckstein in Barrie, and Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein, specializing in sexual abuse cases."For Gluckstein Lawyers, successes like these are a testament to the unwavering support and trust of our clients, as well as the endorsements from service providers who work alongside us. We place incredible importance on the relationships we build not only with our clients but also within the various service industries that support them. We are committed to delivering personalized and compassionate legal services, whether we are handling personal injury cases, medical malpractice claims , or insurance disputes. Gluckstein Lawyers is dedicated to advocating for our clients' rights and securing fair compensation on their behalf. As we continue to serve our community, we strive to make a positive impact and lead in the legal profession. We remain committed to achieving outstanding results for all those we represent." — Charles Gluckstein, Managing PartnerThe 2025 edition of Best Law Firms™ - Canada evaluates firms across 34 national practice areas and 68 metropolitan-based areas. Its rigorous, transparent research process incorporates qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews, supported by proprietary algorithmic technology, to establish a tiered ranking system representing the top 2% of the industry.-30-About Gluckstein LawyersGluckstein Lawyers has been a leading personal injury law firm in Canada since 1962. With a focus on client care, dignity, and respect, we are dedicated to helping individuals navigate their journey toward recovery after traumatic injuries. Our Ontario personal injury lawyers provide legal support in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, sexual abuse, long-term disability, brain and spinal cord injuries, wrongful death, product liability, and class actions and mass torts. For more information, please visit https://www.gluckstein.com/ About Best Law FirmsBest Law Firms, ranked by Best Lawyersand respected for over 14 years, is the most credible ranking of exceptional law firms globally. It is rooted in a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation. A ranking from Best Law Firms signifies a high-quality practice and a breadth of legal expertise. Ranked firms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and metropolitan scale, providing legal professionals with an elevated stature from the Best Law Firms recognition.

