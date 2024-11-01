Star Trek’s Leonard Nimoy’s “Live Long and Prosper” Space-Flown Pendant, To Be Auctioned by Propstore

Live Long and Prosper Pendant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Trek ’s Leonard Nimoy’s Personal Collection and One of the Original “Live Long and Prosper” Space-Flown Pendants, To Be Auctioned by Propstore to Benefit Leonard Nimoy Memorial and COPD ResearchIn November, during Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Awareness Month, iconic memorabilia from Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy—beloved for his portrayal of ' Spock ' for nearly 50 years—will be auctioned to raise funds to honor his legacy.Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia auctioneers, is unveiling the inclusion of a unique selection from Star Trek’s Leonard Nimoy’s personal collection in its upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction (EMLA) between November 14 - 17. Proceeds from the auction of these rare items, curated by Julie Nimoy, daughter of Leonard Nimoy, and her husband David Knight, will go towards the creation of the Leonard Nimoy LLAP Memorial sculpture at the Museum of Science in Boston, and towards supporting COPD research being conducted by Dr. John Belperio and his team at UCLA Medical Center. The auction presents an extraordinary opportunity for Star Trek fans and memorabilia collectors to own a piece of history while supporting a meaningful cause.Headlining the collection is one of the "Live Long and Prosper" pendants, pieces that were created and modeled after the "Live Long and Prosper" hand gesture Leonard Nimoy famously made in his role as Spock. Of these pendants, 10 are extra-special because they were flown into space on a Blue Origin flight in 2021. Five individuals have already been awarded one of the space-flown pendants for supporting Leonard’s legacy, including Mayim Bialik, Billie Jean King, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and LeVar Burton. On November 1, 2024, Whoopi Goldberg will become the fifth person to receive a space-flown pendant. For the first time ever, one of the pendants on the 2021 Blue Origin flight will be made available to the public through this auction, expected to fetch $50,000 - $100,000 USD (£40,000 - £80,000). The pendant will be offered on day one of the auction, with live global bidding on Thursday, November 14.In addition to the pendant, four other items from Leonard Nimoy’s collection will be available for bidding on day four of the live auction, Sunday, November 17. Each lot is estimated at $1,250 - $2,500 USD (£1,000 - £2,000). Highlights include:- A signed Simpsons animation cel featuring Leonard Nimoy, co-signed by Matt Groening, the cartoonist and animator behind the Simpsons.- A collection of personally signed items including a signed photograph of Nimoy with his 1964 Buick Riviera on the set of Star Trek, an autographed headshot of Leonard, and ”Alien Voices” recordings, autographed by Leonard and Star Trek cast-mate, John DeLancie.- A collection of Star Trek-related memorabilia from Leonard Nimoy’s personal collection including a 2015 Hallmark Keepsake Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan “The Needs of the Many” Christmas ornament, a Mr. Spock prosperity box, USS Enterprise bobble ship, Mr Spock collectible glass, and more.- A collection of 200 2016 Spock limited edition commemorative postage stamp prints issued by the Canadian post office along with a special Collectors Box from Julie Nimoy’s personal collection.Each item will come with a Certificate of Authenticity (COA) provided by Julie Nimoy. 100% of the proceeds from these sales will directly contribute to the creation of the Leonard Nimoy LLAP Memorial, a tribute to the beloved actor’s legacy in science fiction and popular culture, and to funding COPD research.“My father’s legacy continues to inspire people around the world, and this auction is a special way to honor his memory. We’ve carefully curated these rare items to raise funds for the Leonard Nimoy LLAP Memorial sculpture and for COPD Research, which will be a meaningful tribute to his life and the values he stood for,” said Julie. “We're particularly excited to see the LLAP memorial take shape at the Museum of Science in Boston, Leonard’s hometown that he loved."“We are honored to work with Julie and David to offer these extraordinary items, and we hope this auction will be an exciting opportunity for Star Trek fans to connect with Leonard Nimoy’s legacy,” said Stephen Lane, CEO and Founder of Propstore. “The memorial in Boston and the contribution to COPD research will be a meaningful tribute to his contributions, both on-screen and in the world of science and education.”More than 1,800 rare and iconic items from the worlds of movies, TV and music, will be available during Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will take place over four days from Thursday, November 14 - Sunday, November 17, 2024, starting at 3 PM GMT each day. In-room bidding will be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly (London, UK), between November 14 - 17. Online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/399Dropbox (please copy and paste the URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/g786xg4mydme3sekm66xa/AAkmE6hIU1MYBF-GmL_NTS8?rlkey=7szx5dsvl17t3loql0k6o9u1z&st=0l0o3nr9&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstoreAbout The Nimoy Knight FoundationThe Nimoy Knight Foundation was established by Leonard Nimoy’s daughter and son-in-law, Julie Nimoy and David Knight for the purpose of honoring the entertainer’s life, legacy, and wish to create awareness for lung disease and prevention.Additional information can be found at the Leonard Nimoy website by going to Remembering Leonard Nimoy.org.The Nimoy Knight Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

