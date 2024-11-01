Brownsville CBP officers seize $608K in cocaine at Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at approximately $608,147 hidden within a 2015 Nissan.

“Our CBP officers use multiple enforcement tools when conducting their inspections and their efforts yielded this significant drug seizure keeping it from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing more than 45 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old female United States citizen who resides in McAllen, Texas, attempted entry into the United States in a 2015 Nissan. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered 20 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 45.54 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $608,147.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

