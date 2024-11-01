CBP Announces Global Entry Partnership with the UAE

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has officially launched a Global Entry partnership with United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, marking a significant step in strengthening travel and security cooperation between the two nations, and making UAE one of 23 partner countries to allow its citizens to apply for Global Entry membership.

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to facilitating secure and efficient travel while enhancing border security for both nations,” said Diane J. Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Field Operations. “By offering Global Entry access to UAE citizens, we are making safe, secure travel more accessible while fostering stronger diplomatic and economic relations.”

Global Entry partnerships enhance security and promote bilateral trade, tourism, and cultural exchange by allowing pre-vetted, low-risk UAE citizens to expedite customs and immigration processing upon arrival to the United States. UAE applicants will undergo the same rigorous and recurring background checks as U.S. applicants, including an in-person interview before initial enrollment. To maintain Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

Other Global Entry partner countries include Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Global Entry is part of the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) offered by the Department of Homeland Security, and it continues to grow in popularity, with millions of travelers benefiting from its expedited entry services every year. The program also provides the benefit of access to TSA PreCheck for eligible members, offering quicker security screening at participating U.S. airports.

Additionally, members have the option of using the Global Entry Mobile App to complete declarations digitally, further streamlining the entry process and minimizing the time spent in line. The app enhances security by integrating real-time updates and verification processes, while also allowing for a more seamless experience for travelers. This mobile option provides flexibility and convenience, as it allows members to update their travel information in advance, helping reduce congestion at airport facilities.