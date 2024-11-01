CBP officers seize over $2.1M in narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized more than $2,100,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“This large cocaine seizure in the cargo environment reflects the reality of the drug threat our frontline officers face every day,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Our frontline officers utilize all their training, high tech tools and resources as they conduct their examinations and this seizure exemplifies our continued dedication to CBP’s border security mission.”

Packages containing 162 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On October 30, at the Camino Real International Bridge import lot, a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer for secondary inspection. During a secondary examination, CBP officers discovered 60 packages containing a total of 162 pounds of alleged cocaine within the conveyance. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $2,167,372.

CBP seized the narcotics, tractor, trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

