FEMA Recovery Update: Biden-Harris Administration Approves More Than $2.4 Billion For Communities Affected by Helene and Milton

WASHINGTON – The Biden-Harris Administration has approved more than $1.3 billion in direct assistance to Hurricanes Helene and Milton survivors. These funds help survivors with housing repairs, personal property replacement and other essential recovery efforts. Additionally, over $1.1 billion has been approved for debris removal and emergency protective measures, which are necessary to save lives, protect public health and prevent further damage to public and private property.

FEMA personnel remain on the ground in communities across the Southeast conducting damage assessments, coordinating with local officials, and helping individuals apply for disaster assistance programs. More than 1,400 FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team members are in affected neighborhoods helping survivors apply for assistance and connecting them with additional state, local, federal and voluntary agency resources.

Applying for assistance is a critical first step towards recovery. Disaster survivors in certain areas of Georgia, Florida (Helene), Florida (Milton), North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia can begin their recovery process by applying for federal assistance through FEMA. Federal assistance for individuals may include upfront funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies and other emergency supplies.

Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay. Applicants may be eligible for Transitional Sheltering Assistance, which provides survivors with a safe, temporary place to stay, like a hotel or motel, until they can find a short or longer-term housing solution. To date, more than 25,200 households have checked into FEMA provided hotels.

Individuals affected by the hurricanes are encouraged to apply as soon as they are able to by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, which is the fastest way to get an application started. Individuals can also apply using the FEMA App, calling 1-800-621-3362 or going in person to a local Disaster Recovery Center.

Disaster Recovery Centers can provide survivors in-person help with their applications. FEMA now has 80 Disaster Recovery Centers open throughout the hurricane affected communities. Center locations can be found at FEMA.gov/DRC. FEMA also has Disaster Survivor Assistance team members in the field supporting survivors and helping them with the application process.

Support for North Carolina

FEMA has approved over $200 million for over 121,000 households and other types of assistance. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $192 million for debris removal and reimbursement of emergency protective measures for the state.

More than 6,700 households have checked into FEMA-funded hotels and lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

There are 405 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also 22 Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Asheville (Mobile), Bakersville, Boone, Brevard, Bryson City, Burnsville, Charlotte, Conover, Fairview, Hendersonville, Jefferson, Lake Lure, Lenoir, Marion, Marshall, Morganton, Newland, Old Fort, Sparta, Swannanoa, Sylva and Waynesville where survivors can speak directly with FEMA and state personnel for assistance with their recovery. To find the nearest center, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

Support for Florida

In response to Helene, FEMA has approved over $445 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 133,000 households. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $337 million in Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency work. In response to Milton, FEMA has approved over $306 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 191,000 households. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $631 million in Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency work.

More than 14,700 households have checked into FEMA-funded hotels and lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

There are 487 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities to provide support. There are also 22 Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Bartow, Branford, Brooksville, Carrabelle (Mobile), Dale City (Mobile), Englewood (Mobile), Fort Pierce, Homosassa, Lake City, Largo, Live Oak, Madison, Old Town, Orlando, Palmetto (Mobile), Perry (2), Punta Gorda (Mobile), Sarasota, Stuart, Vero Beach and West Palm Beach supporting survivors from Debby, Helene and Milton where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents in need of information or resources should call the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) at 1-800-342-3557. English, Spanish and Creole speakers are available to answer questions.

Support for South Carolina

FEMA has approved over $203 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 204,000 households.

More than 3,700 households have checked into FEMA-funded hotels and lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

There are 160 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also 10 Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Abbeville, Anderson, Chester, Columbia, Graniteville, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Spartanburg and Winnsboro where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents with questions on Helene can call the state’s toll-free hotline, open 24 hours a day, at 1-866-246-0133. Residents who are dependent on medical equipment at home and who are without power due to Helene may be eligible for a medical needs shelter. Call the state’s Department of Public Health Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for more information.

Support for Georgia

FEMA has approved over $198 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 166,000 households.

There are 271 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also 13 Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Augusta, Baxley, Douglas, Dublin, Lyons, McRae–Helena (Mobile), Midway, Ocilla (Mobile), Sandersville, Savannah, Thompson, Valdosta and Waycross (Mobile) where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find resources like shelters and feeding sites at gema.georgia.gov/hurricane-helene.

Support for Virginia

To date, FEMA has approved over $8.5 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 2,900 households.

There are about 79 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also eight Disaster Recovery Centers open in Christiansburg, Damascus, Dublin, Independence, Marion, Pembroke, Tazewell and Wytheville where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find resources like shelters and feeding sites at: Recover – Hurricane Helene | VDEM (vaemergency.gov).

Support for Tennessee

FEMA has approved more than $16.6 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 5,000 households.

There are more than 58 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are now five Disaster Recovery Center open in Elizabeth, Erwin, Greenville, Morristown and Newport where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Counties continue to establish donation centers. For the evolving list, visit TEMA’s website.