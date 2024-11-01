Disaster Recovery Center to Close in Lafourche Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. –The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) serving Louisiana survivors of Hurricane Francine in Raceland will close permanently at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1.

The center (Lafourche Parish) is located at Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center, 4876 Hwy. 1, Raceland, LA 70394.

Additional locations in St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes are open. To find the DRC nearest to you, visit DRC Locator (fema.gov).

The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday through Nov. 2.

Beginning Nov. 4, the hours will change for the recovery centers in St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes. The new hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday.

Residents in all nine parishes can visit the DRCs to meet with representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other community partners. No appointment is needed to visit the center.

The centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

The centers have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff.

Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request.

Real-time captioning as well as information in Braille, large-print, audio and electronic versions are available.

The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms. Specialists at the centers can also direct you to operators who can communicate in languages other than English and printed material in multiple languages. Specialists can help you update your FEMA applications and learn about state and community programs and other available assistance. They can clarify information you have received from FEMA or other agencies; they can explain the rental assistance available to homeowners and renters; and they can fax your requested documents to a FEMA processing center and scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.



You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.

Additional options when applying include:

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6.