On the RoX Unveils a Festive Holiday Experience at 1333 Nicollet Mall

On the RoX, Minneapolis Holiday Decor at On the RoX On the RoX Christmas Tree

This holiday season, On the RoX is excited to announce the transformation of our vibrant space into a fun and creative festive experience.

We wanted to create a space where people can come together to enjoy the magic of the holidays, from festive decor to engaging activities, we’ve curated an experience that will delight our guests.” — Jamie Olson, Director of Entertainment

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of Minneapolis at 1333 Nicollet Mall above The Nicollet Diner and Roxy's Cabaret, celebrate the season with us at On the RoX. We've transformed our craft cocktail lounge into a holiday-themed destination to elevate any holiday gathering.

Our venue has been thoughtfully designed to evoke the spirit of the holidays, featuring whimsical decorations, interactive installations, and cozy gathering areas perfect for making lasting memories. Whether you're looking for an intimate outing with friends or seeking an ideal location for your company’s holiday party, On the RoX offers a unique atmosphere that caters to all occasions.

In addition to our stunning ambiance, we offer customizable packages tailored specifically for corporate events and private gatherings. Our dedicated team is committed to ensuring every detail is taken care of so you can focus on celebrating with those who matter most.

Join us at On the RoX this holiday season! For more information about booking your event or visiting our transformed space, please contact us at [Phone Number] or visit our website at mplsontherox.com.

Celebrate joyfully—celebrate creatively—celebrate with On the RoX!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.