CORRECTION: The Geological Society of America Acquires Mountain Press Publishing Company’s Renowned Geology Book Series

Boulder, Colo., USA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Geological Society of America is issuing corrected information regarding the acquisition of Mountain Press Publishing Company.

A previous release stated the website for Mountain Press Publishing Company as https://www.themountainpress.com/. The correct link is https://mountain-press.com/.

We apologize for any confusion caused by the initial release and appreciate your understanding as we work to provide accurate and timely information.

For any further inquiries, please contact:

Jason Elkins
Director of Marketing and Communications
The Geological Society of America
+1-303-357-1026
jelkins@geosociety.org

We thank you for your continued support and interest in the Geological Society of America.

Sincerely,

The Geological Society of America
3300 Penrose Pl, Boulder Colorado 80301
www.geosociety.org

