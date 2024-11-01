CORRECTION: The Geological Society of America Acquires Mountain Press Publishing Company’s Renowned Geology Book Series
Boulder, Colo., USA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Geological Society of America is issuing corrected information regarding the acquisition of Mountain Press Publishing Company.
A previous release stated the website for Mountain Press Publishing Company as https://www.themountainpress.com/. The correct link is https://mountain-press.com/.
We apologize for any confusion caused by the initial release and appreciate your understanding as we work to provide accurate and timely information.
For any further inquiries, please contact:
Jason Elkins
Director of Marketing and Communications
The Geological Society of America
+1-303-357-1026
jelkins@geosociety.org
We thank you for your continued support and interest in the Geological Society of America.
Sincerely,
The Geological Society of America
3300 Penrose Pl, Boulder Colorado 80301
www.geosociety.org
###
Jason Elkins The Geological Society of America 303-357-1026 jelkins@geosociety.org
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.