CORRECTION: The Geological Society of America Acquires Mountain Press Publishing Company’s Renowned Geology Book Series

The Geological Society of America is issuing corrected information regarding the acquisition of Mountain Press Publishing Company.

A previous release stated the website for Mountain Press Publishing Company as https://www.themountainpress.com/. The correct link is https://mountain-press.com/.

We apologize for any confusion caused by the initial release and appreciate your understanding as we work to provide accurate and timely information.

