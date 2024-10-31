 NSF Arecibo C3 opening moved to 2025, aligning with NSF's 75th anniversary commemorations

The U.S. National Science Foundation has announced that the official opening of the NSF Arecibo Center for Culturally Relevant and Inclusive Science Education, Computational Skills, and Community Engagement (NSF Arecibo C3) will be moved to 2025. The opening will now coincide with NSF's 75th anniversary commemorations all year round, marking a milestone that celebrates decades of advancing scientific discovery and innovation.

"NSF and the Puerto Rican community are eagerly anticipating the opening of Arecibo C3. I want to assure you NSF recognizes the importance of taking the necessary time to ensure the center meets the highest standards of excellence," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "By extending the timeline, we can ensure that the center has the time it needs while taking advantage of a unique opportunity to launch during NSF's 75th anniversary — a significant year that reflects our long-standing commitment to scientific progress and STEM education."

This decision is driven by several factors, including delays in the scheduling and transporting of essential equipment to the island and ongoing efforts to ensure the center meets the required standards for access and inclusivity.

Separate from the factors that led to this decision, this revised schedule allows the Arecibo C3 team to make necessary arrangements and adjust their organizational structure following Universidad del Sagrado Corazón’s recent decision to conclude its engagement with the project. This new structure will present new opportunities for institutional and organizational partnerships, community engagement, and science education and research at the site.

"At Sagrado, we are proud of the important contributions our team has made to the project so far. We have successfully completed our first-year milestones, establishing foundational protocols, processes, and collaborations essential for the project’s success. Additionally, we formed a communication team and built partnerships with Ciencia Puerto Rico and other organizations. These partnerships and structures have now been successfully initiated, and the remaining institutions involved in the project will continue this important work," said Anuchka Ramos, Provost and VP for Academic Affairs, Universidad del Sagrado Corazón.

"The Arecibo C3 team extends our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Díaz Merced and Universidad del Sagrado Corazón for their contributions to this project. As we continue refining our programs and exhibits with input from collaborators and pilot participants, we’re building momentum toward our opening, which will now have the added honor of celebrating NSF’s anniversary," added Jason Williams, Arecibo C3 lead investigator, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

Credit: Greg Coll, NSF New parking lot banner

The additional time will also allow the Arecibo C3 team to extend the pilot phase, which began in the summer of 2024 and has engaged small, invitation-only groups of local students and educators. The pilot phase has provided valuable insights that will shape the center's future offerings, ensuring that when the doors officially open, Arecibo C3 will serve as a premier destination for science education and community engagement.

During the extended pilot phase, Arecibo C3 will continue to collaborate closely with students and educators to develop and refine programming across a wide range of STEM topics. Although the center will remain closed to the public, the community can expect continued engagement through invitation-only educational programs, workshops and outreach activities.

Credit: Yadira Ortiz, Arecibo C3 Students explore DNA sequencing in a summer workshop.

NSF will announce an exact date as soon as the agency is confident that all preparations are complete and will continue to provide updates on progress and next steps as they become available, ensuring that everyone remains informed and engaged.

For ongoing updates, visit nsf.gov and www.areciboc3.org.