Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,783 in the last 365 days.

Palmer Judge Sentences Saccheus to 50 Years for 2019 Murder of Girlfriend

October 30, 2024

(Palmer, AK) â€“ Today, Palmer Superior Court Judge Kristin Stohler sentenced 40-year-old Martin Saccheus to 65 years with 15 years suspended for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend Mingnuna Miller. Saccheus faces 10 years of probation supervision upon release.

During sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Del Frate said, â€œThis was a domestic violence murder â€“ unfortunately consistent with a trend in Alaska that women who are murdered are most commonly murdered by an intimate partner. Alaska Native women specifically suffer disproportionately higher rates of domestic violence. While these might be statistical realities, this behavior is not acceptable nor should it be normalized. This courtâ€™s sentence should demonstrate the communityâ€™s condemnation of the conduct and reject that it is consistent with our societal norms in the State of Alaska.â€

While imposing sentence, Judge Stohler found that there was substantial evidence presented at trial that Miller died from strangulation, and Saccheus has been on notice for at least 20 years that he misuses alcohol and is a threat to others when he consumes alcohol. She additionally found that Saccheus has not taken responsibility for his actions that caused Millerâ€™s death.

On Nov. 8, 2019, Palmer police officers responded to a motel in Palmer regarding a woman who was not breathing. Life saving measures were not successful and an autopsy was later performed. The medical examiner concluded that injuries on her body showed she died from strangulation, and investigation revealed that Saccheus had strangled Miller that night. The case went to trial on May 28, 2024. On June 13, 2024 a jury in Palmer convicted Martin Saccheus of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of his girlfriend, Mingnuna Miller.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Del Frate at Kimberly.delfrate@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Palmer Judge Sentences Saccheus to 50 Years for 2019 Murder of Girlfriend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more