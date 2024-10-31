Congratulations to the 2024 Canadian Independent Grocers of the Year

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 62nd Annual Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards Ceremony was presented October 30, 2024 in Toronto, in front of a gala audience of over 500 leading grocers, suppliers, and distributers at Grocery Innovations Canada , Canada’s premier grocery conference and trade show.

Each year, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) Awards Program recognizes the success of outstanding independent retailers and offers insights into innovations that are changing and enhancing the way retailers compete.

HERITAGE AWARD – Arnold Rands Award

For the best multigenerational grocery store that is privately owned and has been in the same family for at least two generations and in the same community for a minimum of 35 years.

Robert, Brad and Christy McMullen, Summerhill Market, Toronto, Ontario

NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE in Specialty Category

Gold, silver and bronze awards to the top-scoring entries in specialty food retailing.

Specialty Category

Bronze Award Joseph Kim and Shane Bae, Galleria Supermarket, Oakville, ON

Silver Award Corrado Romanino, Leo Jarman and Team, Summerhill Market – Annex, Toronto, ON

David C. Parsons Award Team Maple, Yummy Market, Maple, Ontario

REGIONAL AWARDS – SMALL, MEDIUM, LARGE

Top-scoring stores from the four Canadian regions in the small, medium and large size categories.

Regional Small Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon Pepper’s Team, Pepper’s Foods, Victoria, BC

Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/Nunavut Don Boos and Team Members, Freson Bros. Hanna, AB

Ontario Vince Lobuglio and Team, Greco’s Fresh Markets – Oak Ridges, Richmond Hill, ON

Québec/Atlantic Canada Jean-Christophe Plouffe, Métro Plouffe, Bedford, Québec

Regional Medium Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon Ed Banys, Chris Dickson and Staff, Village Food Markets, Sooke, BC

Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/Nunavut Steve McLeod & Team Members, Freson Bros. Fresh Market, High Prairie, AB

Ontario Longo’s Glen Erin Team, Longo’s Glen Erin, Mississauga, ON

Québec /Atlantic Canada Métro Plouffe de Farnham, Alimentation D.P. Plouffe inc., Farnham, QC

Regional Large Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon Sunwood Team, Save-On-Foods – Sunwood, Coquitlam, BC

Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/Nunavut Ryan Durnie and Team Members, Freson Bros. Fresh Market, Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Ontario Longo’s Winston Churchill Team, Longo’s Winston Churchill, Stouffville, ON

Québec/Atlantic Canada Justin Norman, Yvette Snow and Team, Colemans Gardens Market, Corner Brook, NL

NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE IN SMALL/MEDIUM/LARGE

Bronze, silver and gold awards are presented to the top scoring stores in the small, medium and large size categories.

Small Surface Category

Bronze Award Jean-Christophe Plouffe, Métro Plouffe, Bedford, Québec

Silver Award Pepper’s Team, Pepper’s Foods, Victoria, BC

Gold Award Vince Lobuglio and Team, Greco’s Fresh Markets – Oak Ridges, Richmond Hill, ON

Medium Surface Category

Bronze Award Longo’s Glen Erin Team, Longo’s Glen Erin, Mississauga, ON

Silver Award Métro Plouffe de Farnham, Alimentation D.P. Plouffe inc., Farnham, QC

Gold Award Ed Banys, Chris Dickson and Staff, Village Food Markets, Sooke, BC

Large Surface Category

Bronze Award Justin Norman, Yvette Snow and Team, Colemans Gardens Market, Corner Brook, NL

Silver Award Longo’s Winston Churchill Team, Longo’s Winston Churchill, Stouffville, ON

Gold Award Sunwood Team, Save-On-Foods – Sunwood, Coquitlam, BC

Platinum Achievement Award

PLATINUM-entry that has won ten consecutive Awards of Merit (Plaque)

John, Mary, Joey, Vincent, and Deanna Carnevale, Pape Market Foodland, Toronto, ON

Hall Of Fame

Stores that have consistently demonstrated excellence are recognized. To be eligible, a store must have won at least three Gold Awards or have received a Platinum Achievement Award and two Gold Awards.

Ed Banys, Chris Dickson and Staff, Village Food Markets, Sooke, BC

Team Maple, Yummy Market, Maple, Ontario

About the Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards

The Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year is the most prestigious award CFIG can bestow.

Each year, independent grocery stores from coast-to-coast in Canada compete for the coveted title in each of the specialty, large, medium and small surface categories. Each of the competing stores is visited personally by a highly respected retail management expert, who evaluates competing stores based on retailing excellence and innovation, store team performance, customer service, space utilization, freshness and cleanliness. The gala awards evening takes place annually at Grocery Innovations Canada, the premier grocery event in the country.

