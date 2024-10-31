The Elephant Project Launches “Kiki + Tembo Trunks Up” Limited Edition Bundle To Support Elephant Nature Park After Severe Flooding

100% of Net Proceeds Will Support Ongoing Rescue, Rehabilitation and Conservation Efforts for Endangered Elephants

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elephant Project, a California-based organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating elephants and educating children about their protection, has announced the launch of its newest philanthropic product: the "Kiki + Tembo Trunks Up" Limited Edition Bundle (pictured below). 100% of the net proceeds from this collection, which includes matching pajamas for the Elephant Project’s popular Kiki and Tembo dolls , will go directly to the recovery of Saengduean “Lek” Chailert’s famous Elephant Nature Park in northern Thailand, which was severely impacted by recent flooding.

The Elephant Nature Park has long been a sanctuary for over 200 rescued elephants, many of whom come from the tourism and logging industries. In mid-September, high-profile flash floods devastated the Park, killing two elephants and forcing the evacuation of approximately 100 more, along with dozens of tourists. Lek Chailert, the park's founder, described this as the largest evacuation in the park’s history, with many elephants wading through deep water to reach safety. While most animals were rescued, the park’s infrastructure was severely damaged, including shelters where the elephants sleep. Urgent funding is needed to rebuild and continue caring for rescued elephants.

The Elephant Project directly supports the Elephant Nature Park by donating all net proceeds from the “Kiki + Tembo Trunks Up” Bundle to the sanctuary. These funds will contribute to Lek’s efforts to rebuild and continue the Elephant Nature Park’s important work rescuing, rehabilitating and providing a safe haven for elephants in need.

“The Holidays are a time for giving back, and when Sophie, Pedro and I learned about the critical situation facing the Elephant Nature Park, we knew we had to help however we could.” said Kristina McKean, founder of The Elephant Project. “Together, we created a line of products that raise both awareness and funds for the Park’s recovery and rebuilding efforts. Every purchase helps Lek and her dedicated team rescue and care for elephants in need, many of whom are disabled or have suffered from abuse.”

100% of net proceeds from the “Kiki + Tembo Trunks Up” Bundle, which offers matching pajama sets for The Elephant Project’s beloved Kiki and Tembo plush toys, will be donated to the Elephant Nature Park. Sant and Abel is also donating a portion of its “Trunks Up ” sales to the same cause, and renowned local artist Pedro de la Cruz is now offering the same matching pajamas for children and adults . These products represent a philanthropic and artistic collaboration between The Elephant Project, Sophie Lovejoy of Sant and Abel and popular local designer Pedro de La Cruz .

Founded in 2017 by Kristina McKean, The Elephant Project sells animal-themed merchandise for a good cause - donating 100% of its net proceeds to helping save animals worldwide and educating children and their parents about the threats these creatures face. In addition to helping raise funds for animals in need, The Elephant Project also educates about the importance of protecting elephants and other animals from environmental factors, abandonment, abuse and the brutal training methods used to prepare them for “entertainment” purposes.

By purchasing this bundle, customers will enjoy charming matching pajamas and plush toys while playing a crucial role in protecting and preserving elephants. For more information on the Kiki + Tembo "Trunks Up" Limited Edition Bundle and to make a purchase, please visit The Elephant Project’s website.

About The Elephant Project

Founded in 2017 by Kristina McKean, The Elephant Project is a California-based organization that donates 100% of its net proceeds to helping save elephants worldwide and educating children and their parents about the threats to these majestic creatures. The Elephant Project’s philanthropic work has helped rescue and protect hundreds of elephants across the world.

