Minnesota State Auditor’s Office Receives Highest Rating in Peer Review - October 31, 2024

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

Saint Paul, MN – The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) earned the highest possible rating from a rigorous peer review conducted by the National State Auditors Association (NSAA).

"Achieving this top rating showcases our commitment to excellence," said State Auditor Julie Blaha. "It reflects not only our dedication to high standards, but also the exceptional talent of our entire team."

The highest peer review rating confirms that the OSA’s system of quality control conforms to Government Auditing Standards and produces reliable audits.

“I am proud of the dedicated professionals at the OSA,” Blaha added. “This top rating not only validates their skill but also reinforces our mission to serve Minnesotans with the utmost integrity.”

Representatives from other state audit organizations and a federal government representative conducted the peer review, which is required for compliance with Government Auditing Standards promulgated by the United States Government Accountability Office. They evaluated a representative selection of audits conducted from October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024. State audit organizations can receive a rating of pass, pass with deficiencies, or fail. The OSA was given the top rating of pass on Friday, October 25, 2024.

The complete NSAA peer review report is available on the OSA Website.