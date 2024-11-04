Gabourey Sidibe Teams Up with Bubs to Support New Moms

Photo credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bubs , the Australian-made clean-label infant formula brand, launched a toll-free hotline for new moms today. Moms can dial 1-844-BUBS-MUM (1-844-282-7686) to hear words of affirmation and encouragement from other moms, including actress, comedian, and recent twin mom Gabourey Sidibe.The hotline was launched in response to a recent Bubs survey of 525 American moms, which found nearly 40% (39.7%) of those surveyed did not feel prepared for the first few months of parenthood. An additional 29% said they did not have the help and support they needed during that crucial time.The U.S. Surgeon General also recently issued an advisory on the mental health and well-being of parents, citing their reported consistently high levels of stress.“Being a new parent has been exhilarating, fulfilling, and the greatest adventure I've ever embarked on. It’s also scary, exhausting, and sometimes really lonely,” said Gabourey. “Finding a mom group is a daunting task that can take time, so it’s great to be a part of a resource to reach out to for support when it feels like it’s hard to come by.”The 1-844-BUBS-MUM hotline also includes positive words from parenting hacks expert, Kate Bast.Part of Bubs’ Mum Supporting Mums campaign, the hotline is just one of three ways the formula brand is reaching out to moms this holiday season. Bubs will also be highlighting the stories of moms across the country and will donate nearly 10,000 bottles of its high-quality formula to moms in need nationwide.“Starting today, the Bubs Pump Up Line will be open and taking calls. Whether callers need some encouragement to get them through a rough night with a teething baby or they want to leave their own ‘been there, you’ll get through this’ hype message for other new moms, our hope is this hotline will provide at least a moment of reprieve,” said Chris Lotsaris, General Manager of Bubs America.For more than 20 years Bubs has been nurturing connections with the families they feed, and Mums Supporting Mums is a new expression of that mission. Bubs offers a range of clean-label, Australian-made infant formulas that can be found on Amazon and at major retailers including Target, Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, and Thrive Market among others.# # #About BubsFounded by an Australian mom nearly 20 years ago, Bubs is on a mission to provide the cleanest and purest products that support calm, happy tummies and growing bodies. Long trusted by families throughout APAC, Bubs entered the U.S. market first with its toddler drinks in 2021 and then with its infant formulas in 2022 at the height of the U.S. Formula Crisis. Today, Bubs is a leading goat milk infant formula and toddler nutritional drink brand. Other products include the newly introduced Bubs Essential Infant Formula and Bubs 365 Day Grass Fed Infant Formula and Toddler Nutritional Drink. Bubs can be purchased at major retailers including Target, Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger. Visit aussiebubs.com for more information.

