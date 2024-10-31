If you cannot readily get to a drug take-back location, or if a pre-paid drug mail-back envelope is not available to you, and there are no specific disposal instructions (such as flushing) in the medication guide or package insert, you can follow these simple steps to dispose of most medicines in your trash at home:

Remove the drugs from their original containers. Mix medicines (liquid or pills; do not crush tablets or capsules) with an unappealing substance such as dirt, cat litter, or used coffee grounds; Place the mixture in a container such as a sealed plastic bag; Throw away the container in your trash at home; and Scratch out all personal information on the prescription label of empty medicine bottles or medicine packaging, then trash or recycle the empty bottle or packaging.