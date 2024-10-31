Ocean Builders to Set Guinness World Record for Underwater Living

Ocean Builders SeaPod Underwater View

Transforming Ocean Habitats with Sustainable and EMF-Safe SeaPod Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Builders, a pioneering marine innovation and technology company, is counting down to an extraordinary feat as they attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous stay in an underwater residence. This groundbreaking project aims to redefine sustainable, eco-conscious oceanic living, showcasing how innovation and environmental stewardship can pave the way for humanity’s next frontier: living in harmony with the ocean.

Central to this endeavor is Rüdiger Koch, aerospace engineer, co-founder, and lead engineer at Ocean Builders, who will spend over 120 days living in a state-of-the-art underwater SeaPod, 36 feet below the ocean's surface. The SeaPod, an advanced floating home, combines the best of marine-grade engineering with environmental responsibility, offering an immersive living experience with 360° panoramic underwater views, cutting-edge design, and a system to support vibrant marine ecosystems.

Throughout the mission, Rüdiger Koch will be monitored by a team of health professionals who will conduct regular medical check-ups to ensure his well-being. The SeaPod is equipped with six large underwater windows, which will be cleaned on a weekly basis to ensure an unobstructed view of the marine life surrounding the habitat.

Creating a Safe Haven for EMF-Sensitive Living on the Water

Ocean Builders has recognized that a growing number of people report sensitivity to Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMF) generated by city infrastructure, cell towers, WiFi networks, and other devices. With this in mind, Ocean Builders set out to design the smartest, most comfortable home on the ocean, especially for residents and visitors with EMF sensitivities.

Unlike traditional smart homes that use radio frequencies to connect multiple devices, the SeaPod's electronics are carefully designed to minimize EMF emissions. Instead of relying on standard wireless sensors and devices, the SeaPod uses up to 30 custom-built smart home technologies that significantly reduce EMF exposure, ensuring that potentially harmful radio waves are kept to a minimum.

“SeaPods offer a sustainable and innovative way of living on the water, opening new possibilities for how we engage with our planet,” said Rüdiger Koch, Lead Engineer and co-founder of Ocean Builders. “By providing an immersive experience with marine life, the SeaPod creates a deeper connection to the ocean, fostering a greater appreciation and understanding of its importance. We hope this unique perspective inspires a lasting commitment to protecting the ocean’s health, which is crucial for the future of our planet.”

Setting New Standards for Oceanic Habitats

Ocean Builders is not only aiming to break the record but also to inspire the next generation of sustainable oceanic habitats. "This project represents a unique opportunity for Ocean Builders to establish itself as a pioneer in the creation of sustainable marine homes," said Grant Romundt, CEO and co-founder of Ocean Builders. "This is just the first step towards a future where humans can live in harmony with the ocean, promoting a balance between innovation and environmental stewardship."

Through this pioneering project, Ocean Builders aims to inspire new generations of sustainable marine living, setting the stage for a future where humans can exist harmoniously with the ocean.

About Ocean Builders

Ocean Builders is a leader in marine technology innovation, focused on developing sustainable ocean habitats that promote a harmonious coexistence between humans and the environment. The company's mission is to develop eco-friendly solutions that facilitate a new era of marine living while maintaining the health of ocean ecosystems.

