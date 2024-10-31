Suspected smugglers' attempts fall short as CBP officers interdict fentanyl pills and ammunition
CALEXICO, Calif., — CBP officers assigned to the San Diego Field Office made a big discovery last week when more than 630 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and 114 pounds of illicit fentanyl pills were interdicted in two separate smuggling attempts.
The first incident occurred on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Calexico West Port of Entry when CBP officers encountered a 26-year-old male driving a red sedan seeking entry into the United States from Mexico. After initial inspection, CBP officers referred the driver and vehicle for further examination.
In the secondary inspection area, the driver and vehicle were screened using non-intrusive inspection technology revealing anomalies. A CBP K-9 team conducted a cursory inspection of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.
Upon further examination, CBP officers extracted a total of 44 packages concealed within the vehicle’s fender and bumper. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as fentanyl with a total weight of 114 pounds.
The second incident occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the Calexico West Port of Entry when CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male driving a blue sedan seeking entry into the United States from Mexico. After initial inspection, CBP officers referred the driver and vehicle for further examination.
In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers utilized non-intrusive inspection technology to screen the vehicle revealing anomalies. CBP officers conducted a physical examination of the sedan and discovered five packages hidden within the quarter panels containing 636 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.
“These seizures are indicative of the exceptional performance our officers display day after day”, stated Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “Their vigilance and dedication make a significant difference in our communities by keeping illicit ammunition off the streets and keeping deadly narcotics like fentanyl away from the people we hold dear to our hearts.”
Suspects involved in the incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics, ammunition, and vehicles were seized by CBP officers.
