Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands, to Address Web3 Gaming at Global Blockchain Show in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blockchain Show is pleased to announce Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, as one of its esteemed speakers. More than 3,000 Web3 Founders, over 100 speakers, and over 100 investors will be a part of the two-day festival which is taking place on December 12 and 13, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre in Dubai.

Organized by Web3 and AI consulting giant VAP Group, the Ultimate Blockchain Season Finale is designed to be a 16 hour mixer where attendees will get the opportunity to hear from and connect with Web3’s finest, including Yat Siu.

A veteran technology entrepreneur and investor, Yat Siu has been instrumental in shaping the future of gaming, blockchain and digital property rights. Under his leadership, Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands has become a global leader in blockchain and gaming, pioneering the concept of digital property rights for gamers and Internet users. It has developed a wide portfolio of products including original games such as The Sandbox, Phantom Galaxies, Life Beyond and Crazy Defense Heroes, as well as products utilizing popular intellectual properties from the worlds of sports and entertainment, such as The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP, and Formula E. With a portfolio of over 540 blockchain-related companies, Yat drives the development of the open metaverse and play-and-earn economies.

At the Global Blockchain Show, Yat will be sharing insights on the topic of ‘Building the Open Metaverse: Winning Web3 with Gamification’ as part of a panel. Unlike traditional systems, where ownership often translates to limited control and accessibility, Web3 introduces true digital ownership through decentralized platforms. The panel will focus on this shift in today’s digital landscape, which empowers individuals and creators alike, sparking innovation across industries.

Born in Austria, Yat’s journey in technology began at Atari Germany in 1990. He later founded Outblaze, a pioneer in multilingual white label web services, which eventually evolved into a hub for incubating projects like Animoca Brands. Since 2018, Yat has been a strong advocate for integrating blockchain and NFTs in gaming, allowing players to truly own their digital assets. His leadership has positioned Animoca Brands at the forefront of blockchain gaming and the metaverse, contributing to its investment in hundreds of blockchain companies.

In 2023, Yat Siu was appointed to Hong Kong’s government task force for promoting Web3 development. Outside of the blockchain industry, he is a director at the Dalton Foundation, which manages the progressive, child-centered Dalton School in Hong Kong, a member of the advisory board of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and a board member of the Asian Youth Orchestra.

Users can find out more about Web3 gaming; the potential of blockchain games and culture and ownership in the metaverse alongside the top 1% of Web3 innovators

About VAP Group

VAP Group, established in 2013, is a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development, events and media management. Led by CEO Vishal Parmar, VAP Group continues to drive innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global conferences. Their flagship events, the Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, showcase the brightest minds in these transformative fields. Known for its creativity and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group remains at the forefront of blockchain and AI consultancy.

For more information, users can follow Global Blockchain Show

