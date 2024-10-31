Rogers Adds More Star Power to Bravo! Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Debuts on Bravo in Canada, Nov. 3

– Andy Cohen’s hit late-night, interactive talk show is only LIVE on Bravo Sunday through Thursday nights –

– Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen joins the robust slate of all-new seasons of Bravo’s hit unscripted series on Bravo and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welcome to The Clubhouse, Canada! Rogers Communications announced today that Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen joins Bravo, further strengthening Bravo’s lineup of the brand’s biggest unscripted franchises – Below Deck, Summer House, Southern Charm, Top Chef, Vanderpump Rules, and more.





“We’re excited to further expand the Bravo Clubhouse in Canada,” said Andy Cohen, Host and Executive Producer, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Our fans are the not-so-secret ingredient to WWHL’s interactive format, so the opportunity to reach even more of our global audience and include them in on the fun is a huge win.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has become a nightly destination for A-listers including Meryl Streep, Cher, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey, Will Ferrell and Gwyneth Paltrow. And, whether “Pleading the Fifth” or “Opening The Vault,” endless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to welcome some of the biggest celebrities and ‘Bravolebrities’ on the late night television series, which celebrated its 15th anniversary this year.

Since returning to Canada this fall, Bravo has reached more than 2M Canadians in its first month on television*, with the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City more than tripling its previous season premiere’s A25-54 audience, now that the series is on Bravo**. ‘Bravoholics’ have shared their excitement to finally have Bravo – the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand – in Canada:

@rhothfashion, “Being able to watch Bravo live like my American friend after so many years feels like a fever dream. I’m so incredibly grateful you are finally broadcasting to Canada! Watching the RHOC marathon last night was surreal. Thank you thank you thank you!

@justyworld, “Can we get WWHL pls”

@omissweetntreats, “Are we going to get WWHL with Bravo Canada???”

@bravobee_, “It’s what we deserve”

Bravo features 17 of the top 20 performing Bravo shows from the previous broadcaster*** including new seasons of the biggest Bravo hits – The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of New York City, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Southern Charm, and The Real Housewives of Potomac, plus returning seasons of Bravo’s biggest unscripted franchises – Below Deck, Summer House, Top Chef, Vanderpump Rules and more.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen starts Sunday, Nov. 3 on Bravo and Citytv+. Catch up anytime on demand or stream the show on Citytv+. Visit citytv.com/bravo for the show schedule.

Canadians can watch the Bravo channel through their TV service providers and on Citytv+ through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly, John Jude Schultz and Andy Cohen serving as executive producers.

