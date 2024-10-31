Hormonic Unveils All-in-One Platform to Revolutionize Women’s Hormonal Health

Hormonic offers personalized hormone health care through telehealth services and high-quality natural supplements, targeting root causes of imbalances

Munich, Germany, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hormonic is proud to announce the launch of its ground-breaking healthcare teleservices as part of its female platform, designed to address the root causes of common hormonal issues such as cycle irregularities, PCOS, menopause and infertility. Many women struggle with a fragmented healthcare system that often treats symptoms without fully addressing the underlying hormonal issues. This leads to persistent problems like weight gain, fatigue, mood swings, and more. Hormonic’s platform offers a comprehensive and personalized solution, combining evidence-based treatment plans, high-quality nutraceuticals, and educational tools to empower women in managing their hormonal health.



Traditional healthcare frequently overlooks or mismanages conditions like thyroid disorders and hormonal imbalances, leaving women with unresolved symptoms and increasing the risk of long-term health issues such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Hormonic steps in by providing tailored care that addresses these root causes, helping women take control of their health through a holistic, individualized approach.

Hormonic's all-in-one platform offers a revolutionary solution by providing:

Personalized Telehealth and Treatment Plans: Hormonic offers individualized, evidence-based treatment plans developed by hormonal health experts. These plans, delivered through virtual consultations, integrate lifestyle recommendations, dietary guidance, and natural supplement suggestions to address the underlying causes of hormonal imbalances, leading to sustainable long-term health improvements. Women benefit from personalized care and ongoing support, ensuring they receive the attention and expertise often lacking in traditional healthcare.

High-Quality Nutraceuticals (currently in planning & production): Hormonic's supplements are designed using a "Synplementation" approach, maximizing the synergy of natural ingredients for optimal hormonal support. These 100% natural, scientifically-backed supplements are formulated to tackle hormonal imbalances at their core, free from synthetic additives or toxins. Produced under stringent quality controls, with lab testing conducted in Germany, these nutraceuticals are an integral part of Hormonic's holistic approach to women's health.

Digital Products (currently in planning & production): In addition to telehealth services and supplements, Hormonic is developing a range of digital products, including eBooks and educational resources. These offerings will include cycle-synced workout guides, dietary recommendations, and comprehensive guides for managing various hormonal disorders. These digital tools aim to further empower women with the knowledge and resources they need to manage their hormonal health effectively.

Lisa Maria Emmer, Co-Founder and hormone expert, emphasizes, "Our goal is to empower women by giving them the tools and expert guidance they need to achieve hormonal balance naturally. We aim to break the cycle of mismanagement in women’s healthcare and provide lasting solutions."

Co-Founder, and Ex-McKinsey Consultant Lee Pape adds, "We know that every woman’s hormonal journey is unique. That’s why Hormonic is built on personalized care that addresses the root causes of imbalance, ensuring long-term health and well-being."

Hormonic hopes to lead a paradigm shift in women’s healthcare, offering solutions that empower women to take control of their well-being and live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

About Hormonic

Hormonic is a pioneering health platform dedicated to transforming women’s hormonal health through personalized, evidence-based treatment plans, high-quality nutraceuticals, and consulting services. With a focus on sustainable practices and education, Hormonic provides women with the resources and expert guidance needed to achieve lasting hormonal balance naturally.

Media Contact

hello@hormonic.de

Disclaimer:

Products mentioned in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Natural supplements by Hormonic are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Any use of these products is at the user's own risk, and the news distribution company and its media partners are not responsible for this news. For more information, please contact Hormonic.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.