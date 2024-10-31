WAKE RADIOLOGY TO HOST LUNG CANCER SCREENING EVENT SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, November 9, Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex, in partnership with the American College of Radiology, is participating in National Lung Cancer Screening Day, offering low-dose CT lung cancer scans at three Triangle locations.



Cary: 300 Ashville Avenue, Cary

Chapel Hill: 110 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill

Garner: 300 Health Park Drive, Suite 100, Garner

“We understand it’s not always easy to take off work during the week. That’s why we’re opening our doors on a Saturday at three locations across the region to help people get screened at a time that’s more convenient for their schedule,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, President and Managing Partner of Wake Radiology. “Screening and early detection are the most important factors in reducing the risk of mortality from lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. By raising awareness and increasing access to screening on National Lung Cancer Screening Day, we hope to make a positive difference for our community.”

Wake Radiology, the first healthcare provider in North Carolina to earn distinction as a designated Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology, is participating in the third annual National Lung Cancer Screening Day along with 750+ screening centers, in partnership with The American Cancer Society , National Lung Cancer Roundtable (ACS NLCRT) , GO2 for Lung Cancer , Radiology Health Equity Coalition (RHEC) and the American College of Radiology (ACR) .

Who should be screened

Physicians may order a CT lung scan for individuals who are 50-77 years old and who currently smoke or who have quit smoking within the last 15 years.

Quick and painless

Low-dose CT lung cancer screenings focus exclusively on the lungs and are quick, painless and can save lives. These scans can detect tumors that are smaller than 1.0 centimeter in size, making them effective at diagnosing lung cancer during its early stages to help prevent disease advancement.

Make the call

A physician order is required for the screening. Physicians can order a low-dose CT. Patients may call 919-232-4700 to specifically request to be scheduled on Saturday, November 9.

Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death in the US, accounting for about 1 in 5 of all cancer deaths. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined, according to the American Cancer Society. Recognized each November, Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) plays a crucial role in raising public awareness, promoting preventive measures, and advocating for improved healthcare for lung cancer patients. The objectives of LCAM are to increase public knowledge about lung cancer and its impact, encourage preventative actions including smoking cessation, promote early detection through regular screenings, and increase advocacy for continued research, treatment and support for patients.

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. As an independently, locally-owned and managed practice, Wake Radiology operates for the benefit of the community. With 14 locations, it offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, and 3D Mammography. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Wake Radiology enhances access to specialized imaging services and reduces costs for patients in the region. To learn more, visit www.WakeRad.com.

