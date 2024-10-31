Serco Awarded $97 Million Contract to Enhance Business Performance and Program Management at U.S. Naval Shipyards

Herndon, Virginia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a new contract to provide program management and business performance improvement support for programs and projects within the four U.S. Naval Shipyards: Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. As well as the Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) in Yokosuka, Japan. This contract is managed by Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). The five-year contract has an estimated value of $97 million.

Under this agreement, Serco will deliver technical expertise and operational support in the following key areas: LEAN process innovation, program management training, integrated product team and workforce development, on-site project execution coaching and environmental, safety, and health program support. This contract underscores Serco’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, safety and program success across NAVSEA-managed facilities worldwide.

"This contract continues Serco's role as an impact partner to the Department of the Navy and NAVSEA," stated Tom Watson, Serco's Chief Executive Officer in North America. "I am proud of the difference our team makes in implementing proven processes and initiatives that allow shipyards to better deliver ships, bringing proven efficiency to industrial operations and supporting mission critical programs."

About Serco: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.7 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.

