Ophthalmology PACS Market Size Expected to Reach USD 334.94 Million by 2034

The global ophthalmology PACS market size is calculated at USD 164.79 million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 334.94 million by 2034, with a healthy CAGR of 7.35% from 2024 to 2034. North America dominated the industry and contributed more than 43% of market share in 2023.

Ottawa, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ophthalmology PACS market size is predicted to grow from USD 176.91 million in 2025 to approximately USD 334.94 million by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The sector is representing a solid CAGR of 7.35% between 2024 and 2034. The North America ophthalmology PACS market size is calculated at USD 70.94 billion in 2024.

Download a sample version of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-statistics/5233

Efficient Image Management: Market to Boom Drastically

Ophthalmology PACS is a specialized medical imaging system designed for managing and storing ophthalmic images. It enables healthcare providers to capture, store, retrieve and share ophthalmic images, such as funds photos, OCT scans and angiography images. Ophthalmology PACS systems play a crucial role in improving the efficiency and accuracy of ophthalmic diagnosis and treatment.

Advancements in ophthalmic imaging technology, the development of high-resolution imaging modalities, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fundus photography, has increased the demand for PACS systems to manage and analyze these images effectively.

The increasing prevalence of eye diseases including glaucoma, cataracts and age-related muscular degeneration, is driving the need for advanced diagnostic tools and imaging systems. Improving healthcare infrastructure, the expansion of healthcare facilities, particularly in developing regions, is creating new opportunities for the ophthalmology PACS market.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Vision Health Initiative Driving the Market in the U.S.

North America, in 2023 dominated the ophthalmology PACS market, by holding the biggest share of the market. The growth in this region is driven by the combination of advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of ocular disorders and strong government support. The increasing incidence of eye-related conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts and diabetic retinopathy has fueled the demand for ophthalmology PACS solutions that streamline diagnostic workflows and improve patient care.

The Vision Health Initiative by the U.S. government is one of the key drivers of the market in the region, which focuses on advancing vision health equity through collaboration with various community organizations, researchers and tribes. This initiative plays a significant role in raising awareness about eye health and improving access to care.

For Instance, in June 2024, Konica Minolta Healthcare and Comp-Ray formed a partnership, this partnership enhances Konica Minolta’s healthcare IT sales and distribution channels across the US market, particularly it's Exa platform, which is a cloud-based software suite that includes PACS, radiology information systems and billing modules.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for ophthalmology PACS, driven by the rising prevalence of ocular diseases and the region's rapidly aging population. Countries like China, Japan and India are experiencing a surge in case of glaucoma, age-related muscular degeneration and cataracts, which has led to increased demand for advanced diagnostic tools.

For instance, the country India reported approximately 11.9 million glaucoma cases in the year 2023 and the prevalence of AMD in people over the age of 50 is estimated to be 22.3%.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Related Markets Impacted by the Ophthalmology PACS Market:

Ophthalmology EMR Software Market:

The ophthalmology PACS market has a direct influence on the ophthalmology EMR software market. PACS integrates seamlessly with EMR systems to streamline the workflow in ophthalmology clinics and hospitals. The increasing need for efficient patient data management and image integration is driving the demand for EMR solutions tailored specifically for ophthalmology. EMR systems enable healthcare providers to store, manage and access patient records, diagnostic images and treatment plans in one place. The growing adoption of digital healthcare solutions along with government initiatives for electronic health records is boosting this market.

Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market:

The growing demand for PCs systems is also propelling the advanced ophthalmology technology market. This market includes innovations in diagnostic and treatment tools that benefit from PACS, as these technologies allow for the fast and efficient sharing of high-quality images and diagnostic reports. Ophthalmologists are now able to access real time data and collaborate on treatment plans with ease, which is especially important for complex conditions like glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration. The development of technologies like optical coherence tomography combined with PACS drives the need for faster image processing and storage solutions.

Ophthalmology PACS Market Opportunity: Integration of Electronic Systems

The growing integration of PACS with electronic health records (EHR) and electronic medical records (EMR) systems is one of the significant upcoming opportunities for the ophthalmology PACS market. With healthcare systems moving towards full digitization, the demand for PCs that can seamlessly connect with EMR/EHR platforms is rapidly increasing. This integration allows for more efficient sharing of patient data, imaging results and medical histories, improving patient outcomes and streamlining healthcare delivery.

For instance, in May of 2023, Carestream Health Announced the launch of its new cloud based PACS platform, specifically designed for ophthalmology practices. This system allows real time access to diagnostic images and data from any device which improves collaboration between ophthalmologists and enhances patient care.



Ophthalmology PACS Market Segments:

By Type , in 2023 the Integrated PACS segment held the dominant position in the ophthalmology PACS market. Integrated PACS systems combine various diagnostic imaging modalities into a single platform which enables seamless access to patient data for healthcare providers. These systems streamline workflows, reduce manual errors and enhance diagnostic accuracy. The integration of electronic health records further boosts their demand, making them a preferred choice in hospitals and larger healthcare facilities.





, in 2023 the Integrated PACS segment held the dominant position in the ophthalmology PACS market. Integrated PACS systems combine various diagnostic imaging modalities into a single platform which enables seamless access to patient data for healthcare providers. These systems streamline workflows, reduce manual errors and enhance diagnostic accuracy. The integration of electronic health records further boosts their demand, making them a preferred choice in hospitals and larger healthcare facilities. By End user, the hospital segment held the dominant share of the ophthalmology PACS market in 2023 due to the large-scale adoption of advanced imaging technologies in these facilities. Hospitals require comprehensive imaging solutions like PACS to manage the vast volumes of patient data efficiently, especially in ophthalmology departments. The increasing prevalence of eye diseases like glaucoma and cataracts has driven hospitals to invest in PACS systems to improve diagnostic capabilities.



Recent Development and News in the Market:

Company Name NantHealth



Region North Carolina, United States, North America



Development In February 2024, NantHealth announced a strategic partnership with a leading health IT company to enhance interoperability between its ophthalmology PACS solutions and electronic health records (EHRs). This integration aims to improve data sharing and clinical workflow efficiency.









Company Name Topcon Healthcare Inc.



Region New Jersey, United States, North America



Development In May 2024, Topcon Healthcare Inc. partnered with Microsoft to deliver AI-powered ‘Healthcare from the Eye’ solutions through a connected healthcare platform.







Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Ophthalmology PACS Market Top Companies

Aycan Medical Systems, LLC

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

DEL Medical

Heidelberg Engineering

INFINNIT North America, Inc.

Merge Healthcare

PaxeraHealth Corp

Royal Philips

ScImage, Inc.

Sonomed Escalon

Ultralinq Healthcare Solutions

VersaSuite

Visibion, Ltd.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Surgical Sutures & Staplers

Electrosurgical Devices

Handheld Surgical Devices

Forceps & Spatulas

Retractors

Dilators

Graspers

Auxiliary Instruments

Cutter instruments

Others

By Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Application

Neurosurgery

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Wound Closure

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Others



By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Industry, providing a thorough examination of market segments, material, emerging technologies and key trends. Our TOC offers a structured analysis of market dynamics, emerging innovations, and regional dynamics to guide your strategic decisions in this rapidly evolving healthcare field - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/ophthalmology-pacs-market-sizing

Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5233

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.precedenceresearch.com

https://www.towardsdental.com



https://www.towardsevsolutions.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.healthcarewebwire.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.