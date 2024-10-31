TYSON 2.0 Expands Footprint in Arizona Through Partnership with Desert Fairways

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYSON 2.0 , the brand led by legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson, is expanding its presence in Arizona through a strategic partnership with Desert Fairways, a prominent cannabis cultivator and retailer in the state.

This collaboration brings TYSON 2.0's top-tier cannabis products to dispensaries across Arizona, further solidifying the brand's position in the rapidly growing Southwest market. Arizona cannabis consumers now have access to a variety of TYSON 2.0 products, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles and vapes, available at locations such as: Hana Dispensaries, Health for Life, The GOOD Dispensary, GreenPharms and Best Dispensary.

Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0, expressed his excitement about the expansion: "Arizona’s cannabis market is really taking off, and this is an excellent time to continue TYSON 2.0’s domination of cannabis by bringing the best quality products to the state. Desert Fairways is the perfect partner to provide consumers access to the premium, innovative products that TYSON 2.0 is known for."

"Our partnership with Desert Fairways represents another strategic step in TYSON 2.0's mission to provide the best cannabis products to consumers nationwide," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo , parent company of TYSON 2.0. "Arizona's robust cannabis market presents an excellent opportunity for growth, and we're confident that Desert Fairways' expertise and established presence in the state will help us meet the increasing demand for high-quality cannabis products."

Desert Fairways Co-Founder, Sharon Braunling, added, "We're honored to partner with TYSON 2.0 to bring their exceptional product line to Arizonans. TYSON 2.0 and Carma brands each demand excellence in cannabis, so this partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering the highest quality cannabis products to Arizona consumers. We believe TYSON 2.0's reputation for quality and innovation, combined with our knowledge and expertise, will create a powerful presence in the Arizona market."

This expansion into Arizona marks another milestone in TYSON 2.0's rapid growth, further establishing the brand as a leader in the cannabis industry. The company continues to pursue strategic partnerships to bring its premium products to cannabis enthusiasts across the United States and beyond. For more information visit TYSON20.com .

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson’s legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it’s cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information visit TYSON20.com .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo’s talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

Media Inquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Patrick Maddox

carmaholdco@kcsa.com

