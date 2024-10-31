Baleon Capital Celebrates Shadowbox Growth by Expanding Original Series A Financing





SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shadowbox, a leading innovator in healthcare automation, announced a $2 million investment from Baleon Capital. To date, Baleon has funded $8 million of capital to fuel growth, expand market penetration, while enhancing product scalability.

Shadowbox transforms workflow automation for healthcare providers and their clients by securely connecting their systems to a comprehensive library of electronic health records (EHRs). With its patented enterprise browser-as-a-platform technology, Shadowbox ensures efficient, accurate, and cost-effective patient data transfer, eliminating costly, labor-intensive integration projects.

Baleon Capital invests in high-growth businesses with innovative management teams who understand product market fit with a focus on healthcare and tech-enabled business services companies. In healthcare, Baleon targets companies developing digital infrastructure aimed at reducing costs, enhancing access, and addressing inefficiencies impacting patient care. Baleon seeks to address challenges in healthcare, especially technology gaps affecting patient outcomes. With a team of advisors who have distinguished careers in healthcare, Baleon offers hands-on operational support and connections to key decision-makers.

“Shadowbox’s strong growth, product-market fit, and penetration into additional healthcare segments validates our confidence in the team, technology, and strategy,” said Shane Kim, Managing Partner at Baleon Capital. “We are thrilled to expand our investment in support of rapid growth and increased market adoption.”

“With Baleon’s recognition of our growth and market expansion, we can quickly become the interoperability platform of choice, enabling clinicians cost-effective, secure access to lifesaving AI-backed solutions,” shared Gregory A. Stein, CEO of Shadowbox. “This is a collaboration that will ultimately reshape the digital landscape in healthcare,” said Beth Crocker, CFO of Shadowbox.

Shadowbox will use the funds to grow sales and marketing, continue expansion into adjacent markets including imaging and health systems, enhance product features and functions, and extend its IP portfolio.

About Shadowbox

Shadowbox is a patented automation platform built for healthcare. By powering a browser with security, AI, and user-driven cross-application connections. Shadowbox offers fast integration across the healthcare ecosystem.

About Baleon Capital

Baleon Capital is an investment firm led by Jon Kaiden (Founder) and Shane Kim who have collectively invested in over 50 companies since the early 2000s. Baleon focuses on identifying founders with a growth mindset and proven product seeking more than just capital. Baleon offers comprehensive support throughout the business lifecycle and empowers management teams to realize their potential while creating lasting value.

Contact:

Becca Gordon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Becca.gordon@shadowbox.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36a522fb-f730-47d6-85d8-ff5f386546db

