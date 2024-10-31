AMN Healthcare Names Tomya Watt as Chief People Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced the appointment of Tomya Watt as Chief People Officer effective January 13, 2025. With more than two decades of strategic and operational experience in healthcare and talent solutions, Ms. Watt is well-equipped to guide the company's human resources function into a new era of sustainable growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tomya Watt to AMN Healthcare," said Cary Grace, AMN Healthcare’s President and CEO. "Our exceptional team and culture distinguish us in the industry. Tomya’s visionary leadership and extensive expertise in human resources, combined with her deep understanding of the healthcare and staffing sector, align seamlessly with our mission to empower the future of care. Her dedication to fostering high-performing organizations with a culture of inclusion and belonging will be crucial in advancing our strategic vision."

Ms. Watt joins AMN Healthcare from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where she served as interim Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Diversity Officer. In this role, she led a 170-person team and managed all HR functions for the $6.7 billion, 22,000-employee organization. She significantly enhanced organizational effectiveness and employee engagement through innovative strategies, improved decision-making with real-time people data, optimized the talent acquisition process to reduce costs, and increased awareness of inclusion and diversity to enhance patient experiences.

Prior to her role at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Ms. Watt held senior leadership positions at Kelly Services, Inc. and Comerica Bank. She earned her MBA from Howard University and a BA in Economics from Spelman College. Ms. Watt's appointment as Chief People Officer follows the recent retirement of Carolyn Kenny. Ms. Watt is a member of the Gartner CHRO Healthcare Group and serves on the advisory board of The Conference Board's Labor Market Center.

For more information about AMN Healthcare’s leadership team, please visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies.

Media Contact

Corporate Communications

AMN Healthcare

AMN-PR@amnhealthcare.com Investor Contact

Randle Reece

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

AMN Healthcare

(866) 861-3229

investorrelations@amnhealthcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.