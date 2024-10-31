Mimecast Fortifies Email and Insider Risk Defenses with AI-Powered Enhancements

New features utilize NLP to block BEC threats and prevent insider-driven data loss

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leading global Human Risk Management platform, has announced AI-powered enhancements across its product offerings: Advanced Business Email Compromise (BEC) Protection and market-leading content inspection for its Incydr data protection solution.

Cyber risk is evolving at break-neck speed, with a wide spectrum of threats organizations must combat. By deploying AI where it counts, Mimecast helps ensure businesses can keep ahead of attackers while safeguarding their critical IP. These two advancements – spanning email security and insider threat management – deploy natural language processing (NLP) to ensure businesses can keep ahead in the ever-expanding threat landscape.

“Mimecast is no stranger to AI,” said Sean Brady, SVP of Product Management at Mimecast. “These new enhancements are a direct result of long-standing and measured integration of this powerful technology into our product suite. We have been securing inboxes for more than 20 years now, we know what it takes to pair new age technology with proven defense tactics.”

Mimecast’s Advanced BEC Protection strengthens security defenses with intelligent detection

BEC attacks remain one of the biggest threats faced by global organizations of all sizes, the tactic is used in 25% of all financially motivated attacks1. As payloadless attacks become more sophisticated, companies need protection that continuously learns and adapts to effectively mitigate these threats. Utilizing AI and NLP to correlate billions of signals to catch threats, Mimecast’s Advanced BEC Protection is engineered to keep communications safe regardless of the attack, all through one integrated platform.

This advancement is designed to keep pace with evolving threats, learning from communication patterns. It prevents sophisticated attacks by identifying unusual activity, building a social graph of user interaction, and analyzing semantic intent to determine the purpose of an email. By layering in the latest AI technology with Mimecast’s proven defenses, Advanced BEC Protection is built to provide encompassing threat detection.

Key benefits include:

Detection of payloadless attacks - Mimecast’s Advanced BEC Protection goes beyond links and files, identifying threats that rely on persuasion. Equipped with industry-leading AI capabilities, like NLP, the platform can identify the characteristics of the risk — not just the risk itself — so companies can help eliminate threats by monitoring for risky phrases and semantic intent to identify the purpose of an email.

Mimecast’s Advanced BEC Protection goes beyond links and files, identifying threats that rely on persuasion. Equipped with industry-leading AI capabilities, like NLP, the platform can identify the characteristics of the risk — not just the risk itself — so companies can help eliminate threats by monitoring for risky phrases and semantic intent to identify the purpose of an email. Strengthened defenses with integrated protection - Mimecast’s comprehensive BEC solution is designed to leverage threat feeds, email authentication protocols and advanced, AI-driven detection capabilities to combat a wide range of attacks.

Mimecast’s comprehensive BEC solution is designed to leverage threat feeds, email authentication protocols and advanced, AI-driven detection capabilities to combat a wide range of attacks. Increased visibility into threats targeting your users - Mimecast’s Advanced BEC Protection doesn’t just block attacks, it is also engineered to offer administrators insight into the risky characteristics that led to the verdict on each email, such as the sender relationship and persuasive phrases utilized.



Advanced BEC Protection, which is part of Mimecast’s connected Human Risk Management platform, will allow the company to deliver on its mission of transforming the way organizations manage and mitigate risk.

Advanced BEC Protection is available globally. For more information, visit here.

Mimecast moves the needle on insider risk with evolution of Incydr data protection solution

Mimecast’s Incydr data protection solution is now equipped with AI-based content inspection capabilities to identify and protect sensitive and confidential data. This new NLP capability enhances the Incydr PRISM system to better detect, score, and respond to events involving PII and PCI data.

This new feature is designed to bolster the Incydr library of 250+ Incydr Risk Indicators (IRIs) with new IRIs for PII and PCI entities, such as SSNs and credit card numbers. It is also designed to enable administrators to create their own custom IRIs to analyze content for keywords and number strings unique to their corporate intellectual property.

With the new capabilities, the Incydr solution now:

Utilizes AI-based content inspection executed in the cloud – ensuring no endpoint performance impact or user disruption

Detects and alerts on PII and PCI content patterns, out-of-the-box, for multiple file types – including images

Enables detection of custom content patterns and keywords, such as files containing “Attorney/Client Privilege”

Prioritizes events by analyzing data sensitivity using file metadata, source, and content patterns

These new Incydr capabilities are currently in limited early access, with general availability targeting December 2024.

For more information, visit here.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a leading AI-powered, API-enabled connected Human Risk Management platform, purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform enhances visibility and provides strategic insight that enables decisive action and empowers businesses to protect their collaborative environments, safeguard their critical data and actively engage employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape. From insider risk to external threats, with Mimecast customers get more. More visibility. More insight. More agility. More security.

