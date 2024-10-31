IZEA Announces Q3 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Nov. 14, 2024.

On this call, IZEA’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci and Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere will discuss earnings for the third quarter 2024.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be made available beginning approximately 3 hours after the conference ends until Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin: 13749635

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Attachment

Nicole O’Hara IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com

