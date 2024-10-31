10,000 Realtors® Set to “Bring on Business” at NAR NXT in Boston

Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realtors® and real estate industry professionals from across the nation and around the world will gather in Boston, Massachusetts, November 8–10 for NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience – the National Association of Realtors®’ annual conference and expo. With the theme “Bring on Business,” this premier event combines industry-leading speakers, expert education and unparalleled networking opportunities.

More than 10,000 attendees – including real estate agents, brokers, companies and others – are expected to participate. The conference offers 100 educational sessions and features the industry’s largest real estate expo, where more than 250 exhibitors will showcase the tools and solutions that are shaping the future of real estate.

“NAR NXT is where agents who are Realtors® come together to power their business ambitions and accelerate their success,” said NAR President Kevin Sears, broker-associate of Sears Real Estate/Lamacchia Realty in Springfield, Massachusetts. “Boston will provide the perfect backdrop for industry leaders, experts and entrepreneurs to come together, gain fresh perspectives and be inspired to take their business to the next level.”

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun will provide an in-depth analysis of the U.S. economy, offering insights into the residential housing market on November 8 and examining trends in commercial real estate on November 9.

David Ortiz, Baseball Hall of Famer and World Series MVP, will headline the closing session on Sunday, November 10, sharing his journey from the Dominican Republic to becoming a three-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox.

Nate Silver, renowned statistician and founder of FiveThirtyEight, will present at the Federal Legislative and Political Forum on November 9, where he will dissect the election results and analyze the trends and data that shaped the race.

Dr. Jennifer Keitt, human behavior specialist and CEO of the Keitt Institute, will explore resilience in leadership on November 8, providing practical strategies for leaders to develop emotional intelligence and inspire their teams.

Marcus Buckingham, The New York Times bestselling author and pioneer in the strengths-based movement, will share how to leverage team strengths to lead successful organizational change and inspire transformation on November 9.

NAR NXT will also feature forums about regulatory issues, emerging technology and real property valuation.

Finally, NAR’s Board of Directors will convene on November 11 to address issues that directly influence the everyday business operations of its members.

For the full conference schedule and registration details, visit narnxt.realtor. Follow @NARNXT on Facebook, X, and Instagram, and join the conversation using the hashtag #NARNXT.

About the National Association of Realtors®

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.

