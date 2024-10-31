Communities Across New Jersey Rally for Ninth Annual Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day

Millburn, NJ, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey organizations, law enforcement representatives and residents united earlier this month to educate their communities about the opioid epidemic as part of the ninth annual Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day. Spearheaded by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), the initiative highlighted the dangers of opioid misuse and empowered residents with critical resources.

Across the state, local agencies and community groups collaborated to bring the event's message to life. An effort in Bergen County, for instance, saw the Center for Alcohol and Drug Resources, in partnership with local law enforcement, engaging residents in Bogota, Elmwood Park, Englewood, Hackensack and Teaneck. Together, they distributed information about essential services, including the 24/7 Addiction Support Hotline and the Prevention Warm Line. This marked the fifth consecutive year of collaboration between the Center and police departments in Bergen County, underscoring the commitment to long-term, community-level efforts against opioid misuse.

Similarly, in Camden County, volunteers from the Camden County Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse connected with residents, empowering them to share potentially life-saving information with family and friends. In a related effort, Salem County's Department of Health & Human Services and the Board of Social Services, supported by the Municipal Alliance, hosted an outreach event in Penns Grove. Here, RESCUE Recovery Coaches educated residents on the dangers of prescription opioid misuse in a welcoming environment with free water ice provided by the Municipal Alliance, encouraging meaningful conversations and connections to available support services.

Proclamations recognizing Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day were also issued across the state, including in Somerset County, Fair Lawn, and East Brunswick, underscoring local government support. These official declarations reflect a shared commitment among community leaders to raise awareness and address the opioid crisis at every level.

"KOOAD equips residents with the knowledge they need to protect their families and reduce opioid-related harm," said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. "We hope to create safer, healthier neighborhoods by engaging communities across our state."

This annual awareness event is a statewide effort supported by PDFNJ in cooperation with the Governor's Council on Substance Use Disorder, the New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and the Community Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Morris. Since its inception in 2016, Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day has been a platform for participants across New Jersey to share information about the risks of prescription opioids and their connection to heroin and fentanyl. In 2023, New Jersey recorded 2,564 suspected overdose deaths, with the majority linked to opioids, including heroin, prescription opioids, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

For resources and further information, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

