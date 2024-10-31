FLYR Announces Major Upgrade of FLYR Hospitality Insights, Accelerating Business Intelligence for the Hotel Industry

Empowering hotels with new AI-powered data queries and custom reporting capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the hospitality industry, today announced a major upgrade to its popular business intelligence platform, FLYR Hospitality Insights. The new edition of FLYR Hospitality Insights is designed to revolutionize how hotel revenue managers, commercial teams, and management companies interact with and analyze their performance data.

The update maintains the customization, granularity, data freshness and automated report distribution capabilities that users of FLYR Hospitality Insights know and love, while adding new tools that provide unmatched flexibility and usability. FLYR Hospitality Insights now includes a range of advanced features to streamline data exploration, simplify reporting processes, and improve the overall user experience.

With over 500 data points and more than 20 visualization options, users can tailor reports and dashboards to meet unique business needs. Key innovations in this release include:

Natural Language Query (NLQ): AI-powered features that allow users to engage with their data using plain language queries. This simplifies data exploration and analysis, enabling users to gain powerful insights into their business without requiring the skills of a data analyst.

AI-powered features that allow users to engage with their data using plain language queries. This simplifies data exploration and analysis, enabling users to gain powerful insights into their business without requiring the skills of a data analyst. Excel-Style Workbooks: New functionality enabling custom calculations and data manipulation in a familiar format, allowing users to perform detailed analyses directly within the platform.

New functionality enabling custom calculations and data manipulation in a familiar format, allowing users to perform detailed analyses directly within the platform. Smart Data Summaries: Automated, qualitative narratives that provide context to data visualizations, offering deeper insights and enhancing communication of key metrics.

Automated, qualitative narratives that provide context to data visualizations, offering deeper insights and enhancing communication of key metrics. Effortless Content Management: A revamped system for organizing, managing, and sharing reports more effectively across teams through more granular access controls for dashboards and folders.

"This update to FLYR Hospitality Insights represents a significant leap forward in how the hotel industry can harness and interpret data," said Jens Munch, Chief Strategy Officer, Hospitality, FLYR. "With new functionality like natural language querying, we are breaking down barriers for users, enabling them to ask complex questions and receive meaningful insights without needing advanced technical knowledge."

This news follows a period of monumental growth for FLYR. The company announced a $295 million capital raise in August to rebuild the foundation of travel technology. FLYR Hospitality became available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace , was awarded an Emotional Footprint Award for hotel revenue management by Software Reviews, and established new deals with major hotel brands like Best Western Scandinavia, and The Boca Raton.

FLYR Hospitality Insights is available immediately to all new customers, and will be available at no additional cost to current subscribers. For more information on FLYR Hospitality Insights, visit FLYR.com to schedule a demo.

About FLYR

FLYR is a technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry – eliminating legacy constraints to enable real-time decision making and create the experiences travelers seek. Cloud native, FLYR leverages technologies including deep learning, an advanced form of AI. FLYR is helping airlines and hospitality businesses around the globe improve revenue performance, reduce cost, and modernize their e-commerce experience. Learn more at flyr.com.

