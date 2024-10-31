Noma Exits Stealth with $32M to Secure the Entire Data & AI Lifecycle from Development to Production

Application security teams from Fortune 500 companies are already using Noma’s full-lifecycle platform for data and AI supply chain security, AI security posture management, and AI threat detection and response

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noma exited stealth today, announcing $32M in funding and the launch of their application security platform for securing the entire Data & AI Lifecycle. The company’s series A round was led by Ballistic Ventures and comes less than a year after a previously undisclosed seed round led by Glilot Capital Partners, with participation from Cyber Club London. Dozens of strategic angel investors have backed Noma, including current and former CISOs of McDonald's, Google DeepMind, Twitter, Atlassian, BNP Paribas, T-Mobile, and Nielsen.

The rapid adoption of AI has thrown data science and machine learning teams into the spotlight, introducing new application security risks. “The Data & AI Lifecycle is significantly different from the software development lifecycle. It comes with a whole new supply chain, as well as unique open source components and runtime artifacts that traditional security tools don’t cover,” said Niv Braun, co-founder and CEO of Noma. “We’re already seeing organizations compromised by misconfigured data pipelines and MLOps tools and vulnerable and malicious open source models. It’s only a matter of time before we see AI’s equivalent of SolarWinds or Log4Shell. There’s an urgent need for a new security solution that holistically covers the Data & AI Lifecycle.”

Noma’s platform provides end-to-end AI discovery, security, protection, and compliance. It protects against supply chain risks — like vulnerable data pipelines, unscanned code in data science environments, misconfigured MLOps tools, and sensitive data used for model training — as well as threats like vulnerable and malicious models, runtime prompt injection, and more.

The platform seamlessly deploys across any cloud-based, SaaS, or self-hosted environment within minutes, requiring no agents or code changes and adding no friction to data science teams’ day-to-day workflows. Noma’s end-to-end approach provides coverage across the entire Data & AI Lifecycle, from development to production and from classic data pipelines and ML to GenAI.

“Like traditional software development, AI has introduced a new range of security risks — but is moving at hyperspeed and with even higher stakes,” said Kobi Samboursky, Founder and Managing Partner of Glilot. “AppSec evolved over decades with fragmented tools for static and dynamic analysis, open source, supply chain, and runtime, but security teams have come to realize that they need consolidated solutions. Noma is uniquely positioned to tackle this problem from the start, consolidating multiple use cases into a single platform. We backed Noma to become the complete application security solution for the Data and AI Lifecycle.”

“The role of data science teams has rapidly evolved from supporting business functions like reporting and analytics to developing AI-powered applications that significantly impact business outcomes,” said Jake Seid, Co-founder and general partner of Ballistic Ventures.

“As security and compliance become more top of mind for organizations adopting AI, embedding security from the start ensures that innovation can flourish without compromise. Noma’s approach gives AppSec teams full visibility and confidence while empowering data science teams to move fast and drive business value.”

Founders Niv Braun (CEO) and Alon Tron (CTO) met in the prestigious 8200 intelligence unit and have combined their respective experience leading security groups and data science teams to start Noma. Together they have quickly built a team with deep expertise in AI, application security, and beyond. Noma has helped shape industry standards for AI security as members of the OWASP AI Exchange and has contributed to US government policy on AI security, including informing guidelines like NIST SP 800-218A. The Noma platform is already used by paying customers, including Fortune 500 companies.

