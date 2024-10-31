13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards: A Breakout Celebration of the Best in Christian Music

Fans set to decide the winners in 22 categories. Live awards ceremony set for April 8, 2025 at The Factory at Franklin (Franklin, TN).

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ​​This year, the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS (WLA) returns for its 13th annual celebration, marking an iconic and groundbreaking year for the event and the artists it represents. Hosted by NewReleaseToday , this awards ceremony has grown into an electrifying platform that champions well-known and up-and-coming artists, the most unforgettable albums, and the most groundbreaking singles in Christian music, all chosen by the fans who live and breathe this genre.For 13 years, the WLA has spotlighted the industry’s best; this year, it’s taking everything to new heights.With an expanded lineup of 22 categories, this year’s event will honor more artists who aren’t just making noise but who are transforming lives and touching hearts.The nominees in those categories will be announced during a livestream celebration on Sunday, December 1, at 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST at www.WeLoveAwards.com , with public voting opening immediately after. Fans will have eight weeks to vote for their favorite artists and songs across all categories, ensuring everyone has a chance to make their voice heard.The awards cycle will culminate with a live ceremony held Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at The Factory at Franklin in Franklin, TN, where winners will be announced, and performers will include top nominees. Tickets for the live event will go on sale Friday, November 15, with an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale for NewReleaseToday subscribers In addition, one lucky fan will win an all-expenses paid trip to Nashville, TN to attend the live ceremony on April 8, 2025!As the awards grow, so does the incredible support from key sponsors. This year’s event has the backing of DaySpring, Upward, and Advancing Native Missions, all dedicated to supporting and uplifting the Christian community.DaySpring, a trusted source for Christian cards and gifts since 1971, offers products that help believers live their faith and inspire hope. Upward, the fastest-growing dating and friendship app for Christians has been connecting like-minded individuals since 2020 with a mission to put faith at the center. Finally, Advancing Native Missions is a global missions organization delivering the Gospel to those who still need to hear the Good News of Jesus."This year, we’re not just celebrating the incredible music these artists have created—we’re celebrating a movement that has been building for 12 years," says Kevin McNeese, founder of the awards. "These artists bring hope and healing to a world that needs it more than ever, and their music deserves to be honored in a way that truly reflects its impact. We look forward to inviting Christian music fans to celebrate with us for an unforgettable night next April."From new sponsor support to expanded voting opportunities and a night of celebration on April 8, 2025, in Franklin, TN, this is more than an awards show—it's a movement. Be part of it by casting your vote, grabbing your tickets, and marking your calendar for an unforgettable night in Christian music.For more information, visit www.WeLoveAwards.com About NewReleaseToday: NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews, world premieres, and Christian music news, NRT is the go-to source for what’s new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com About DaySpring: Your Trusted Source for Christian Cards & Gifts A Christian product company that sells cards, books, Bibles, calendars, and more. DaySpring is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards and sells its products in Christian retail stores, mass market retailers, and more. The company was founded in 1971 by two pastors in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. www.dayspring.com About Upward: Upward is the fastest-growing dating and friendship app for Christians. Introduced in March 2020, Upward (formerly FTH) is an operating business of Match Group (Nasdaq: MTCH). With the mission to help faith-focused users find and connect with other like-minded individuals, Upward is a community for Christian believers looking to find friends and love based on faith at the center. https://www.upward-app.com About Advancing Native Missions: ANM is a global missions organization delivering the Gospel to those who still need to hear the Good News of Jesus. We’re a little different from the traditional missions organizations you may be familiar with. Instead of sending missionaries to other countries where they have to learn a new language, get used to new ways of living, and make other big adjustments, we support missionaries sharing the Gospel in their own countries. These native missionaries are making a big impact for the kingdom, and you can help. http://www.advancingnativemissions.com

