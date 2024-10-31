Press Releases

10/31/2024

Connecticut FAFSA Challenge Continues as States Completion Rates Outpace National Averages

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) today announced the continuation of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Challenge for the 2024-25 school year, with 51 high schools participating.

As of July 2024, Connecticut’s FAFSA Challenge rate (55.2 percent) and statewide rate (58.2 percent) for the Class of 2024 outpaced national averages (48.4 percent).

For the 2024-25 school year, 51 schools from last year’s cohort will continue to participate in the FAFSA Challenge, an annual competition designed to encourage school districts serving disproportionately larger groups of students eligible for free- or reduced-price meals to improve FAFSA completion rates. The FAFSA is essential for helping students and families access financial resources that lower the cost of higher education and address opportunity gaps. Students must complete the FAFSA each year to qualify for significant funding that makes two- and four-year colleges, as well as trade, technical, and certificate programs, more affordable.

“The Connecticut FAFSA Challenge continues to be a vital initiative in helping our students and families navigate the financial aspects of higher education and we are thrilled to see another year of progress,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “I extend my gratitude to all the schools participating in this challenge for their unwavering efforts to support our students in reaching their academic and career aspirations.”

“The FAFSA Challenge is a shining example of the CSDE’s commitment to creating a universe of opportunities for all Connecticut students,” said Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “This initiative has not only increased the number of students eligible for federal financial aid but has also inspired students to pursue their dreams and goals in higher education. By working together through programs like the FAFSA Challenge, we can break down barriers and ensure that every student has access to the financial resources necessary for their future success.”

During the past five years, completion rates at FAFSA Challenge schools—chosen for historically lower FAFSA completion rates—have increased by 13.3 percentage points, rising from 41.9 percent in 2019-20 to 55.2 percent in 2023-24.

Participating schools receive grant funding to explore creative strategies for increasing FAFSA completion rates. These schools form a collaborative network facilitated by the Connecticut RISE Network, which provides coaching, professional learning opportunities, and resources to support innovative efforts that promote FAFSA completion.

As part of this year's initiative, FAFSA Challenge schools participated in a FAFSA Summit on Friday, October 25, where educators came together to share strategies and strengthen their collective efforts.

“Connecticut continues to be a leader in FAFSA completion, and events like this summit help communities lift best practices and highlight bright spots,” said Chris Soto, United States Department of Education senior advisor. “Through our collaboration with stakeholders and partners, the US Department of Education are working to deliver a better FAFSA experience that will ultimately benefit students and families get the help they need to pay for college. The Connecticut FAFSA Summit is just one example of what local leaders can do to help reach more students in accessing higher education.”

“This year's Connecticut FAFSA Challenge highlighted the critical importance of financial aid in helping students navigate their postsecondary pathways,” said Connecticut Education Deputy Commissioner Dr. Charles Hewes. “Last year, Connecticut surpassed the national FAFSA completion rate, demonstrating our commitment to ensuring that all students have access to the resources they need to achieve their educational dreams. I look forward to seeing the innovative strategies developed through this partnership as we continue to support our students and families in realizing their potential.”

For more information on the Connecticut FAFSA Challenge, including a list of participating schools and districts, please visit https://portal.ct.gov/SDE/Performance/FAFSA-Completion.

